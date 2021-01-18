TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Kingsport; Hawkins Co, Mount Carmel law enforcement involved

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place early Monday morning near downtown Kingsport.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff Deputies and Mount Carmel Police were involved in the incident during which two suspects were shot and a Hawkins Co. Deputy was hit by a car.
According to Leslie Earhart, who is the TBI public information officer, the incident took place around 5 a.m. on the morning of Monday, Jan. 18 near the intersection of Cherokee Village Drive and Sequoyah Drive near downtown Kingsport.
The incident began when a Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s deputy spotted a stolen truck that was the subject of a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) traveling along Highway 11W near the Allendale area.
A traffic stop was initiated; however, the driver failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued. A Mount Carmel Police Officer then responded to assist.
The pursuit continued into the Kingsport City limits “for several miles,” according to Earhart. Officers were eventually led to the 200 block of Cherokee Village Drive.
“At the intersection of Cherokee Village Drive and Sequoyah Drive, the occupants abandoned the truck and got into a car that was waiting nearby,” said Earhart. “As the car attempted to leave the location, the driver reportedly drove toward the Hawkins County Deputy, hitting him. Both the Hawkins County deputy and Mount Carmel officer fired shots, striking two of the occupants.”
The car, which had also been reported as stolen, continued to drive along Cherokee Village Drive until it reached the 400 block, which leads to a dead-end.
There, the occupants reportedly ran from the vehicle. However, the two occupants who were injured were located “a short distance away” and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
“The officer who was struck by the car sustained injuries and was also transported to a local hospital for treatment,” Earhart added. “He has since been released. At least two other individuals were in the vehicle at the time the incident occurred.”
At the request of Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting.
At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI Agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.
The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refer questions of that nature to their respective departments to answer as they see fit.
As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests solely with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.
The Review will publish updated information as it becomes available.