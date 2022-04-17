You’re Invited to a popular Rogersville Spring event Monday, April 25 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Rogersville Heritage Association’s annual Spring Salad Luncheon is an event that the RHA and community participants look forward to each year. It requires much planning and preparation by each board member and our youth leadership; Heritage Lites. Because of strong community support, this event has grown in both popularity and success. We welcome you to enjoyable salads; pasta salads, savory and hearty salads, fruit salads and more! And decadent desserts.
Deliveries will be available to any business, school or organization within the Rogersville City limits. To place an order for delivery, please call 423-272-1961 or email me director@rogersvilleheritage.org. Be sure to leave a contact name & number and any known allergies. We do need at least 10 orders from each location to deliver. To-go orders may be picked up at Hale Spring Inn — just include a name and a time for pick-up. All deliveries and to-go orders need to be in by 5 pm, Thursday, April 21.
Salad luncheon tickets are available for sale at the Hale Springs Inn, Rogersville Heritage Association or by contacting a board member. A $10 donation is recommended.
Melissa Nelson, RHA Executive Director