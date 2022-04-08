I am grateful to the citizens of Hawkins County for having the confidence and trust in me to elect me as County Mayor, I also want to thank my dedicated staff who work with me and consistently provide excellent service to the citizens.
I am proud that despite the pandemic and accompanying economic hardships, Hawkins County has not seen a tax increase.
My staff and myself have saved the county tax payers over a half a million dollars by looking at expenditures and redoing contracts and cutting out wasteful spending.
It was not fully welcome when I started looking at where our contributions were going and how it was spent. Everyone that I have turned in to the State Comptroller’s Office have shown fraud, waste or abuse.
The E911 report just came back today showing waste and abuse. The new County Mayor should continue to watch where our money is going. One of my main objectives when I took office was to get our communication system fixed for our public safety personnel.
This has taken longer than expected due to covid and getting equipment. We are very close to completing the project with very little cost to the county tax payers.
With all the challenges currently facing the county and the continuing pandemic, residents deserve to have my full attention on running the county and not running for re-election, I encourage the voters of Hawkins County to look at what each potential candidate has to offer Hawkins County and not themselves!
The office of County Mayor should not be used for personal gain. Please vote for someone with the educational background and character it takes to watch over a 300-million-dollar budget! We don’t need a politician in this office that will just tell you want you want to hear in order to get a vote.