Robert Earle Hale, age 93, of Rogersville, passed away in the arms of his son and went to be with the Lord on November 22, 2020.
Robert was born to John and Mattie Hale on October 8, 1927. He went to and graduated from Carter High School. He was married to Vada Russell on May, 30, 1953. He worked as a dairy farmer for many years. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He loved to ride his John Deere tractor and rake hay.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Vada Russell; eldest son, Darrell Hale; step-mother, Bessie Hale; and nephew, Donnie Parker.
He is survived by his son, Mark Hale and finance, Kim Monroe; sisters, Doris Kleopping and husband, Richard, Johnnie Lawson and husband, James; daughter-in-law, Janet Hale; grandchildren,Russell Hale, Jennifer Walker and husband Jack, Kayla Adams and husband, Daniel, Madison Brickey and husband, David; special great-grandchildren, Kylar Adams, Kaleena Adams, Norah Brickey, and Jameson Brickey; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Robert wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Lynn Parker, Jerry and Penny Lawson, Chuck Delade, and Chuck Mayes for their never-ending care for Mr. Hale during Mark's sickness and recovery.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. David Harrison, Rev. D.R. Harrison, Rev. Larry Browder, and Rev. Cody Jones officiating. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Tunnell Hill Cemetery. Anyone wishing to attend the graveside service is asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 a.m. Pallbearers will be Lynn Parker, Benny Wilson, Arthel Salyer, Harold Patterson, Jerry Lawson, Gary Gibson, Ron Clark, Anthony Tunnell, Chuck Delade, Chuck Mayes, David Ball, and Steve Caldwell. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Russell, Brandon Russell, Larry Rimer and TSSAA supervisors and officials. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.