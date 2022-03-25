Rep. Gary Hicks won $150 for Mooresburg Community Association during the Tennessee Health Care Association’s (THCA) annual “Partnering for Charity” event March 4 at the Doubletree Hotel Downtown in Nashville.
Each year, the charity giveaway is a highlight of THCA’s Legislative Conference, an event that brings long-term care professionals together with state lawmakers to discuss what it takes to provide quality services.
In total, legislators won $9,000 in donations for charities in their communities.
THCA is a nonprofit association representing long-term care facilities throughout the state. For more information about the association or to search for a member facility in your area visit: www.thca.org