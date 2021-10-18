The Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department will receive a 1999 American La France 2250 GPM, 4-Guys stainless steel rescue body pumper from the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association.
The HCVFA received the donated pumper from the Laurel (Maryland) Volunteer Fire Department Friday Oct. 15.
The Laurel Volunteer Fire Department has a rich history in providing fire protection for Laurel residents since 1898. The members of the LVFD not only live their motto “Service for Others” and are enthusiastic about serving their community, but they also extended their “Service for Others” to Hawkins County by donating a fire engine to the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association.
Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department, in service since 1977, protects an area in excess of fifty square miles and operates two pumpers, a pumper/tanker and a brush/first response truck from Station #1 and a pumper, tanker and brush truck from station #2. The 1999 American LaFrance pumper replaces a thirty-five year old Seagrave pumper.
The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association is an all-volunteer organization serving Hawkins County’s volunteer fire departments. Citizens who may be interested in promoting fire safety and public service are invited to join the Association. The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association meets the second Wednesday every other month.
Goshen Valley volunteers push in fire engine
The 2000 Pierce Contender 1250 GPM fire engine donated by the Town of Montverde, Fla. to the Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Department is officially in service and a housing or “push in” ceremony was held Oct. 18 at 6:30 pm at the Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s Fire Station #1 at 1081 Goshen Valley Road.
The 2000 Pierce Contender 1250 GPM fire engine replaced a 45-year-old truck. The new truck came equipped with tools and appliances, hand held radios, as well as self-contained breathing apparatus sans bottles. The fire department had the truck serviced and replaced some pump gauges prior to placing it in service earlier this month..
Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Department has been in service since 1992 and serves the Goshen Valley community operating two engines and two tankers from two fire stations.
