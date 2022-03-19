The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is offering a one-day class in acrylic pouring on March 26 in the studio of the Kingsport Carousel at 350 Clinchfield Street.
Adventure into the fun and unpredictable world of acrylic pouring with Elena Corradino, a local artist who will teach you everything there is to know about this exciting style of abstract art.
The class will take place 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a 30 minute break for lunch (bring your own or eat downtown).
The class is for participants ages 13 and up. All materials you need will be provided.
During the four-hour class, you’ll make 10 paintings of various shapes and sizes, and each will be different. You will also learn five different types of pours, including a double flip cup, and three ways to make “cells.”
Participants will discuss color theory and what makes abstract art pop, and Elena will go into detail about the materials and brands she uses when making art. When you leave you’ll have the knowledge of how to make your own beautiful, acrylic art.
Register online now at www.EngageKingsport.com or call 423-392-8414. Online sales will end 48 hours prior to the class.
About the Office of Cultural Arts
The Office of Cultural Arts (OCA), part of the City of Kingsport, connects, coordinates and engages the public with a creative community.
The OCA operates the Renaissance Arts Center, the Farmer’s Market, the Kingsport Carousel, the Carousel Fine Craft Show, Kingsport Public Art Program, Engage Kingsport Performing Arts Series and a broad range of support to the area’s arts organizations.
The OCA works in tandem with Engage Kingsport, Inc., the “Friends of the Cultural Arts” group, a private, volunteer-led 501©3 non-profit community organization.