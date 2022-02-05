JOHNSON CITY – Sgt. Dreama Pullon from East Tennessee State University Public Safety has a new partner. You will see her riding around campus in Sgt. Pullon’s patrol car and also assisting at major events.
And she needs no introduction.
Pepper joined the ETSU Public Safety team in February 2020 as the department’s first therapy dog. She journeyed to ETSU from Florida via the Paws & Stripes Comfort Dog Program.
Overnight, she became a rock star.
“The students love her, and she loves them,” said Sgt. Pullon, who earlier this week took Pepper to the Dining Hall in the Culp Student Center so she could reconnect with students she had not seen for over a month. “Everyone was giving her a hug and telling her how much they missed her during the break.”
Sgt. Pullon recently become Pepper’s official handler following the retirement of Officer Bill Mitchell.
“I’ve always been a ‘pet person,’ especially dogs,” said Pullon, who has been with the ETSU Public Safety team for nine years. Prior to joining the ETSU team, she spent 17 years as a patrol sergeant in Washington County, Virginia.
In addition to having a new handler, Pepper is also adjusting to having a new “sibling” – Kylie, an older mixed breed dog Sgt. Pullon and her wife adopted. “Kylie is very curious about Pepper, but they are adapting well. The family is complete.”
As a therapy dog, Pepper is available to be a source of support for ETSU students during exam times, when they feel homesick or are experiencing stress, or simply when they want some canine companionship. She also will ride along with Sgt. Pullon while she is on duty and will continue to make appearances at special events.
“I work 12-hour shifts, but there are breaks built in the schedule for Pepper to rest during the day,” she said. “Pepper loves to ride in the car with the window down, which makes it easier for the students to see her and give her a shout-out.”
Pepper and Sgt. Pullon are going through training exercises together as Pepper works to complete her recertification as a therapy dog.
Fans can follow Pepper on Instagram at @pepper_etsu.