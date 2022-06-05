I would like to encourage you to read the stories of the prophets of the Old Testament as you have time. As you ask questions, what is going on in America, it helps us to understand that Israel in their day was about in the same spiritual condition as America is today.
The nations were much parallel as many in Israel and America greatly rebel against God.
Jonathan Cahn, author of the New York Times bestseller, The Harbingers cites 9 distinct warnings that God delivered to Israel before He began bringing the judgments that brought their destruction, but those same warnings have come to America.
In a recent documentary, The Harbingers II, Cahn continues demonstrating that God’s people in Israel didn’t heed the warnings and terrible judgments started plaguing the people ending with their destruction, but those exact same judgments they experienced, we are seeing in America.
The DVD hasn’t been released “yet” but I encourage your entire church to watch it when it comes out. I would further encourage you to plan an hour after the DVD for church prayer. When you watch this, you will feel the “Spirit” of God prompt you to the altar, if at church or to your knees at home repenting for the many sins of America.
As we read the prophetic books in the Bible, the books we skimmed over 25 years ago, they begin to speak afresh and anew to America today. God is again calling for a man or a woman to make up the hedge and stand in the gap before Him that he should not destroy America. (Ezek 22:30)
That passage ends by saying, “but I found none”. There was not a single intercessor in Israel that could change God’s mind. 350 people came to the Upper East Tn, Go-Tell Crusade banquet Monday the 23rd. I was able to end in a prayer and called them to be those who would stand in the gap and make up the hedge. If you “readers” will join them, God might hear our prayers here in Hawkins County.
America has greatly strayed from God’s will, but our hope today is that there are millions of Americans that are making up the hedges and standing in the gap, men and women that haven’t compromised their faith and values. You ask, is prayer powerful enough to turn the nation back around. Yes, if coupled with transformational revival.
There is not a person reading this that isn’t concerned about the state of our nation. The news makes this out to be a political problem. But scripture teaches we don’t have a political problem, but a spiritual problem. It’s really a sin problem.
The only hope for America is not a politician. Our only hope is Jesus Christ. That hope is coupled with prayer, genuine repentance and a Transformational Awakening that puts Jesus back in our schools, our businesses, but more importantly, our homes and our individual hearts.
I don’t want to end on a bad note though ever. The good news is that an Awakening has started and I believe an Awakening that has begun to revive “Christians”. Revival is all about Christians realizing we drifted away from our dependence on God and His standards and we renew ourselves to repent and return to live Holy, Righteous lives before Him.
Maybe also for the first time in many years, those outside the church are searching for answers. Jesus states in John 4, The fields are white unto harvest. Now becomes the time for the “Church” to engage as never before to reap this harvest.
I believe the Upper East Tn, Go-Tell Crusade is the next opportunity God is giving the church of Hawkins County. We don’t get to pick and choose our opportunities. Just as the blind beggar Bartimeus could not let his time of visitation pass by, he took his opportunity and his life was transformed.
Today this is our opportunity. Yes it will require the denominational churches to work with the non-denominational churches and the upper end churches to work with the lower end churches, but I bet all of us have people we have prayed for, for many years that need Jesus and just like Bartimeus, this is our opportunity.
Will you take a minute to drop your head and pray, Lord let me be one that stands in the gap and makes up the hedge before You that You won’t destroy the land. Come by The Shepherd’s Center and fill out a card to volunteer in one of 12 teams needed to plan the Crusade or call East Rogersville Baptist Church, 272-2496