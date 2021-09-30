Cherokee High School junior Mason Bradley thought he was going to Charlotte Motor Speedway Tuesday to help paint the wall pink for the races next weekend in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month.
What Mason’s mom, Stephanie Pell, had kept secret from the entire family was that Mason was in store for a bit of recognition himself.
Mason’s favorite NASCAR driver is Kurt Busch, but his hero is in mom, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010. Stephanie has been in remission since 2011.
In 2019 Mason sent a letter to Kurt Busch which included a drawing of a proposed Breast Cancer Awareness design for Busch’s #1 Chevy. The letter suggested that if Busch couldn’t do the whole car, “Maybe you could do the window net pink”.
The pandemic hit not long after that letter arrived, and the world changed, including NASCAR which adjusted its schedule and attendance policies to keep the sport afloat.
The pandemic also put a lot of plans on the back burner, but Kurt Busch kept Mason’s letter and always intended on doing something to grant Mason’s request.
“In the letter Mason said he is a big Kurt Busch fan, but I was his hero and it would mean a lot to him if he (Busch) did something for me and everyone who is fighting breast cancer,” Stephanie Pell told the Review Wednesday. “He also told Kurt that I had recovered from breast cancer and it was something that was close to his heart. Mason was wondering if Kurt could do a paint scheme, or if nothing else, could he use a pink window net for Breast Cancer Awareness month in October.”
Kurt Busch’s public relations director told Stephanie they receive thousands of letters, and they don’t know how that one particular letter ended up in Kurt’s hands.
“He held on to it personally himself and went through the chain of command at NASCAR and got this done,” Stephanie said. “He had someone reach out to me, and send Mason a certified letter a couple of months ago. Then he had us come down to Charlotte (Tuesday) to let us know he is going to go with Mason’s idea, and that NASCAR is going to run that pink netting for Breast Cancer Awareness in every car. It’s called the Window of Hope, and it was Mason’s idea.”
Unknown to anyone but Stephanie ahead of time, Kurt Busch put their family up in a hotel in Charlotte for Tuesday’s announcement.
“He just thought we were going to paint the wall pink, and maybe we would get to see Kurt Busch from a distance,” Stephanie said. “I held on to that secret for almost a month. I was the only one (in the family) who knew what was going on. He (Kurt Busch) rented us a hotel room, and we didn’t have to pay for anything except getting there — and he’s doing the same thing next weekend.”
With Kurt Busch by his side, Mason was recognized during a press conference Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway as the originator of the pink window net idea.
Not only will Mason and his family have a free room and tickets Charlotte race weekend, Mason will have the honor of giving the command, “Gentlemen, start your engines” to start the Oct. 10 Bank of America ROVAL 400.
“I am just so beyond proud of Mason for making this happen,” Stephanie said. “He follows through. He’s not a procrastinator. He’s just very driven.”
Mason will be joined on this adventure by his mom and step-dad Jeremy Pell, and his younger sister Marlee Bradley who is 12.
Stephanie added, “Mason is just in awe of the entire thing. He was more star struck, I think. Kurt said we’re family now, and gave Mason his personal cell phone number, and he said that we’re going to meet back up with him at Charlotte. Kurt said he thinks a lot of Mason. Even though Mason is young, Kurt said he had an old soul.”