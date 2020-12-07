Several Hawkins County children enjoyed the fourth annual ‘Elf Shop’ this year.
The event is sponsored by the Rogersville Main Street program and offers children the opportunity to pick out gifts for family members for $5 a piece or less.
Several ‘Elves’ were also available at the event to wrap the child’s gift for free.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s event was held at the Chamber of Commerce building, which is located at 110 East Kyle Street in Rogersville, so that the participants could maintain social distancing.