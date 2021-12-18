Last week you read about how Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes helped Cooper Bolton (CHS class of 2020) gain a clearer picture of what he needed to do to be able to work in healthcare administration.
Cooper, in addition to being an outstanding young man in general, is also an outstanding example of how CTE classes paired with work-based learning (WBL) opportunities can help our students continue their training at a postsecondary education institute.
This week, I want to introduce you to Kobe Brummitt (VHS class of 2021). Just like Cooper, Kobe is also an outstanding young man, and an example of how CTE classes and WBL experiences benefit our students. The difference between Cooper and Kobe’s story, though, is Kobe is an example of how these experiences help prepare students to enter the workforce directly following high school.
While at Volunteer, Kobe enrolled in two CTE programs of study: industrial electricity and engineering. During his time in those classes, Kobe impressed his instructors and established a reputation as a student with a high aptitude for technology.
Perhaps more importantly, though, was the impression his work ethic left on his instructors. When the opportunity to place a student intern with the Hawkins County Schools Technology Department came available last year, Kobe was the first student recommended by instructor Adrian Smith for the role. Smith said, “I have no reservation whatsoever in recommending Kobe for this opportunity; he will do a fine job and will represent VHS well while doing so. He would make a great employee if they were able to hire him after he graduates.”
Smith’s words came true during the spring semester last year. Kobe worked as a student intern with the Technology Department for 15 weeks. During that time he attended classes at Volunteer from 8:00-11:30, he then left VHS and reported to work in Rogersville with the Technology Department.
During that time, not only did Kobe do a great job and represent his school very well, he also impressed everyone with whom he interacted.
During his internship, Kobe shadowed and assisted Technology Department technicians. He said, “I was able to see and learn how they performed their duties on a daily basis and how many different areas they were actually involved in.”
Just like Cooper Bolton, Kobe also credits the time he spent in CTE classes with helping prepare him for what he is doing now, and what he plans to do in his future. Kobe said, “CTE prepared me for the real life scenarios in a daily work experience, and has given me the drive and the interest to further my technical career and explore the opportunities the computer based world has to offer.”
Smith’s prediction of an employment opportunity also came to pass. As Kobe approached the end of his student internship during the summer after his graduation, an opening came available in the Technology Department for which Kobe applied and was ultimately hired.
Shortly before his transition from internship to full-time employee, Technology Department Supervisor Wayne Absher praised Kobe at a presentation to the Hawkins County Board of Education. Absher bragged, “Kobe has surpassed all expectations in ability, professionalism, and work ethic. He has been an asset to the Technology Department!”
There is no doubt about it, we are all impressed by Kobe, and we hope he stays employed with the school system for many years to come. However, we also know that employees who have Kobe’s drive and work ethic are often motivated to seek advancement throughout their career, and that ultimately he may move on to other work.
As much as I would hate to see him leave us, I would have been remiss if I had not asked him to tell me what he saw in his future in terms of his career. Kobe responded, “I plan to pursue the path of cyber security and be a penetration tester, as well as an investor into crypto-currency and the Stock Exchange. I am also going to obtain as many certifications I possibly can in computer technology as to help cement my employment in this field.”
I asked Kobe what advice he would give a young person about CTE, he said, “I would encourage all young individuals with an interest in computers to seek out as many CTE classes. CTE has made a tremendous impact on my desire to specialize in Cyber Security and computer hacking. The classes helped me hone into my specific interests and helped me work toward the goals I have set for myself. The classes gave me a direction to follow and a path to get there.”
The interview concluded with Kobe expressing gratitude for the opportunities he has had because of CTE and WBL. In his own words – “I would like to express my utmost thanks for being given the opportunity to complete an internship and to be able to pursue my interest in the computer technology field. I am thankful that the teachers saw in me the desire and determination, and made it
possible for me to experience such a program prior to graduation, further instilling in me the career path I knew in my heart, was my destiny. Without the teachers, CTE, and the WBL program, my career path may have taken a different turn and I would not feel as rewarded or content in my chosen journey.”
I could not have said it better myself, young man.