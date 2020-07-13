Friday night, the night before demonstrations, local churches organized a prayer service on the town square with approximately 150 people from more than 30 local churches participating. Prayers were prayed for what local churches ask God to do next, as well as protection of Rogersville’s historic community during the Saturday demonstrations.
In February, a revival broke out during a community wide worship service at East Rogersville Baptist Church, which was part of a kickoff for 30 days of prayer and fasting for our state. What was meant to be a three-day meeting turned into 28 days of explosive revival services.
As those meetings ended and COVID-19 seemed to take center stage for a couple of months, churches have been praying- Lord what is the next step?
In a joint meeting Thursday night at East Rogersville Baptist, Rogersville pastors stated they feel God is saying too many things separate God’s “people” in Hawkins County, the way we baptize, the version of the Bible we read, the style of music we sing, skin color, denomination, and many other things Friday night, Christians from at least 20 different churches bridged gaps of denominational and pentecostal, Kings James and other versions of the Bible, baptizing under water and sprinkling, skin color, hymns and contemporary music to come together saying we want to see God moving in Hawkins County. They are saying, we pledge in Hawkins County to find unity with each other, to put down “all” our differences and pick up the banner of “Jesus Christ” the only answer to a world of chaos all around us.
Pastor John Butler believes we are on the precipice of seeing real revival poured out by the Holy Spirit on our community. Church pastors and their congregations, who can sense it, commit to work towards a greater unity across our differences to see God bring it about.
Coinciding with the day before the massive downtown demonstration, the prayer meeting supported by both our black and white churches bombarded heaven with prayers asking God to protect the police and sheriff’s departments and those that would be coming in to keep order Saturday.
Prayers were prayed which acknowledged ultimately God would be in control of the outcome of the demonstration and prayed God would defuse tempers and prevent violence and destruction of property. Then Butler released the group to divide into small groups and walk the streets of Rogersville praying for every business and structure, asking for God’s protection.
People left feeling God was saying He heard the prayers of His people. Churches were first invited to come downtown Saturday to share Jesus with anyone that might listen, but authorities attending the service, requested this time, let them handle things so they only had two groups to deal with, BLM and locals concerned for the security of their downtown.