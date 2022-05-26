The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, is available through the Hawkins County Health Departments and can help provide nutritious food for those who are eligible.
Pregnant women, new mothers, breastfeeding mothers, infants, and children up to five years old who are at nutritional risk, have TennCare, or receive SNAP benefits, or meet income guidelines are eligible for the program.
“Each month thousands of Tennesseans receive WIC benefits provided through the Tennessee Department of Health,” said Shaun Street, Church Hill and Rogersville Health Department Director. “We encourage families to apply for these important benefits even if they think they might not be eligible.”
WIC food benefits are issued to an electronic benefit transfer card making it easier for families when they through the checkout line. The Tennessee WIC card can be used at any store that participates in the WIC program. WIC participants can also download the WICShopper app onto their smartphones by searching for WICShopper.
The app allows participants to access information on benefit balance, eligible food lists, recipes, and much more. Participants can visit www.tn.gov/wicshopper for instructions to download the app to their smartphone. The WICShopper app is available to all and free to download.
In addition to providing healthy supplemental foods, nutrition education, and breastfeeding support, the program also provides referrals to other health, welfare, and community-based services. To learn more about WIC in Tennessee, visit www.tn.gov/health/health-program-areas/fhw/wic.html or call 1-800-DIAL WIC 1-800-342-5942.
To make an appointment, please contact the Hawkins County Health Departments: Church Hill at 423-357-5341; and Rogersville at 423-272-7641.