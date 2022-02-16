A forest fire has been reported in the area of 1474 Grassy Creek Road, and residents living in the area are encouraged to be alert and evacuate to a safe place if they feel it’s necessary.
The Review will update further as we receive information from fire command.
Officials reported that the fire was initially reported covering three acres, but as of 1 p.m. it had spread to 15 acres.
Grassy Creek is a rural community is in south central Hawkins County in the Beech Creek area.
Among the agencies responding are the Division of Forestry, Hawkins County EMA, Church Hill Rescue Squad, VFD in eastern Hawkins County, and Striggersville, as well as West Sullivan VFD.
Last week Hawkins County had a major brush fire just south of Rogersville which affected about 100 acreas and resulted in nearly 100 evacuations.
Since then the Division of Forestry hasn't issued burn permits in Hawkins County due to dry conditions and high winds.
Safe Debris Burn Permits will not be issued statewide Wednesday due to high wind conditions.
According to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee, moisture is expected to increase a bit today, but winds will strengthen greatly this afternoon creating moderate to very high fire danger varying across the state. The strongest winds will be in the mountainous region of east Tennessee. Winds will remain very strong on Thursday but widespread showers and storms are likely.
As always, check www.BurnSafeTN.org for burn permit issuance by county. Availability determined daily based on weather conditions.