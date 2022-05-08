For the last few months, the paper, radio stations, and television has carried reports of candidates running for respective offices in their community. Each has an opportunity to state how they would fix a society, that by all standards is bad broke.
Meanwhile in family gatherings, at work, in clubs and even at church, the rest of us clamor about who we might vote for and how that vote is going to fix a government that has become a runaway train down a steep slope about to derail and crash.
What is the answer and where do we find it? It’s only common sense, for those of us that believe in God to believe He might have the answer to the question how can America be fixed. I believe He does but it might bite. There is a passage of scripture where God has just miraculously helped several million Hebrews escape their bitter imprisonment to the rulers of Eqypt. Now safe on the other side of the Red Sea, God is helping Moses understand how to set up government and God’s “seemingly” strick but clear standards, that God is implementing for His people to live under His blessings.
He is giving, even then, a divine promise to Moses. He says as long as those following Me heed My direction and follow the guidelines I gave (who? God gave), then there are blessings after blessings that will come to that people and that nation. But that is followed by 53 verses explaining in detail the inescapable penalties or punishments that fall on a people who turn away from God. We can read through those verses and find American in literally every one.
God, already looking ahead from eternity, knowing our weaknesses, said in Deuteronomy 30 that when punishments come to people, God explains, if they will simply “return” to following God with all their hearts, they will be drawn back under the blessings again.
So what if, in today’s society, we are pointing and blaming the condition of our nation on everything but fish in the sea, when in fact the outline of guilt is found in another all too familiar verse found in II Chronicles 7:14. It begins (God talking) If my people, who are called by My name (not them but us), shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways. Maybe this is as far as we need to go. The real guilt is not with those we point to, but in reality it’s us.
God promises “if” we take these steps, He will then hear our prayers, forgive our sin and heal our land or fix what is wrong. Do you believe that Brother Sheldon? You betcha I do and history proves it out.
When I was growing up, I lived with my parents. They loved me but there were many rules at our house. As long as I followed the rules, I lived a blessed life. (I might keep you wondering if I was that ideal child or if I often needed the paddle of correction.) But this is the same with a country. God created the world and everything in it. It belongs to Him. He created us and gave us a guidebook with the rules He wants us to live by to live happy, blessed lives. And He promises if we follow Him, we’ll live in His favor and blessings, but if we choose not to, then we live in the penalties just as many times the paddle was taken out at our house.
The problem has been that Christians started depending on the preacher for one hour a week and quit spending time with God and reading this instruction manual, giving God a chance to show us where we stray. Reading the Bible does that. We’ve compromised God’s values over and over in business, in our schools, and our families. We sacrifice God’s values in order to be politically correct. God says, “Ok but I’ll withdraw My blessings and let you feel the consequences even to total destruction.”
Jesus spoke to the church of Ephesus in Revelation, telling them they were doing all the church stuff, but had drifted from putting God first in their lives. He gave a 3 step remedy that would work for us, if we were willing.
(1) Remember from where you were fallen. America has come a long way since Congress issued the first printing in America, 200,000 copies of the Bible to be used as a textbook in our first schools. I still remember when we had Bible reading and prayer every day in school, when every public meeting was opened in prayer, when a well worn Bible was on every teachers desk next to her paddle and the Ten Commandments were plainly seen on every public wall.
(2) Next was the simple work REPENT. Repent is more than being sorry, it is being willing to change.
(3) Then the final step in this process is “Do the first works”. Jesus is saying, to be blessed again, put Him first in our lives, our business dealings, our governments, and implement what we were doing during those years of blessings.
This is the prescription. This is the way back. Isaiah 30 God says, “This is the way, walk you in it” or I have shown you how to live, now DO IT.