The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table is hosting a presentation by Charles Knight titled “Valley Thunder: The Battle of New Market”.
While the May 15, 1864, Battle of New Market, Virginia, was a small engagement by Civil War standards, it holds a unique place in Southern lore due to the participation of the cadets from the Virginia Military Institute.
These 250 young men were ordered from their classrooms and into the field as part of the Confederate army of General John C. Breckinridge, himself a former vice president of the United States and runner-up to Abraham Lincoln in the election of 1860.
The army opposed a larger Union force commanded by General Franz Sigel, one of the North’s most luckless political generals, in the opening round of the 1864 Shenandoah Valley Campaign. The event will be held at 7:00pm on Monday, 9 May, 2022, at the Renaissance Center room 239, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport, TN.
The presentation is free and open to all and the general public is cordially invited to attend. Individuals wishing to dine with Mr. Knight at 5:00pm that Monday at The Chop House (1704 N. Eastman Rd., Kingsport) should request reservations by contacting Wayne Strong at trustwrks@aol.com.
Charles Knight is native of Richmond, VA, where he developed a love of history at an early age. He has worked at museums and historic sites for more than 20 years in Virginia, Arizona and North Carolina and has given historical presentations to audiences across the country.
He is the author of Valley Thunder: The Battle of New Market (Savas Beatie, 2010) and From Arlington to Appomattox: Robert E. Lee’s Civil War Day by Day (Savas Beatie, 2021) as well as numerous magazine and journal articles. He was an historical advisor for Field of Lost Shoes, a 2014 film about the Battle of New Market.
Knight is currently working on a biography of Confederate general and railroad magnate William Mahone, a history of Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s Honor Guard Company and is editing the memoirs and papers of Gen. Robert E. Lee’s aide, Charles Venable.
Knight is the curator of military history at the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh and resides in Holly Springs, NC, with his wife and children.