A security guard at Cardinal Glass reported last week that he was punched by a man suspected of starting a fire in a garbage can in the Church Hill factory’s shower house.
Security guard Vicerte Renfri reported to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office that on Dec. 6 around 5:40 a.m. he went into the shower house to use the restroom, but when he opened the door he noticed a lot of smoke.
Renfri told HCSO Deputy Kevin Johnson that an unidentified male then punched him in the face and ran out the back door of the shower house.
“Mr. Renfri stated that there was a small fire in a trash can, and he grabbed a fire extinguisher and put the fire out,” Johnson stated in his report. “Mr. Renfri also stated there was no damage from the fire.”
Johnson further stated, “Mr. Renfri stated after he put the fire out he notified the Cardinal shift supervisor and law enforcement. Plant employees did a brief search of the area and the male subject was not located.”
The suspect was described as 5’9’’ tall with short brown hair, a black jacket with hood, and blue jeans.
Anyone with information abut this incident or the suspect is asked to contact the HCSO at (423) 272-4848.
In June AGC Inc announced the $450 million sale of its North American glass manufacturing operations to the Minnesota-based Cardinal Glass. Locally the former AGC plant in Church Hill on the newly renamed Cardinal Way Road was included in that deal, as well as an AGC plant in Abingdon, Va.