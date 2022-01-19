3RD GRADE ALL A’S
Kylie Albanese, Maddox Bacino, Jackson Coakley, Dalton Collier, J.J. Goforth, Weston Horton, Jake Hunley, Elijay Livesay, Brooklynn Mallory, Malcolm Matlock, Ilana McAmis, Sadie Rodriguez, Korbyn Sim, Jayleigh Steffey, and Cameron Thompson.
3RD GRADE ALL A’S & B’S
Charlotte Baker, Gracie Brown, Avery Carr, Chance Chapman, Riley Collis, Liam Davidson, Rilee Davidson, Lilly Dishner, Hunter Duncan, Riley Edwards, Madison Gadbaw, Lily Stone Guridi, Dylan Hughes, Jackson Jenkins, Jase Jones, Jaxon Jones, Izsy Kling, Elijah Long, Madison Looney, Addyson McLemore, Andy Miller, Neveah Moore, Raelynn Moore, Collin Murphy, D.J. Price, G.T. Price, Ryan Price, and Easton Snyder.
4TH GRADE ALL A’S
Levi Barrett, Riley Bell, Addison Byrd, Aubrey Christian, Dawson Davis, Harlan Dehut, Nikolai Dykes Wallen, Andrew England, Emma Goode, River Hilton, Theresa Holley, McKinley Moore, Alexus Nicely, Parker Rowland, and JonAvay Steele.
4TH GRADE ALL A’S & B’S
Macie Barger, Zoe Brown, Emma Byrd, Amelia Chapman, Caleb Christian, Madison Folden, Kyleigh Greene, Erin Hawkins, Nicholas Holtsclaw, Zaylen Hutchison, Gabriel Juarez, Nevaeh Mechling, Katee Parton, Alexandro Verdugo-Perez, Luke Williams, and Brandon Willis.