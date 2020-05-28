SURGOINSVILLE — An investigation was ongoing as of the Review’s weekend presstime into an incident that happened Wednesday evening in which a 17-month old toddler was struck in the driveway of a residence on Stanley Valley Road.

Hawkins Co. Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 2600 block.

On arrival, deputies determined that Marty Hickman, 48, of Surgoinsville, was driving in the driveway of the residence and struck the child.

The child was flown to a medical facility via medical helicopter and was later determined to have non-life threatening injuries.

“Mr. Hickman submitted to a blood alcohol test, and was released at the scene,” Lawson said. “The investigation is ongoing, no other details are available.”

Recommended for you

Tags