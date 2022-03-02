The Hawkins County 4-H Public Speaking Contest for grades 4th- 8th grade was recently held at Surgoinsville Middle School.
4-H members were encouraged to write a speech about something that interests them and then present in the 4-H class meeting. Those who receive a blue first place ribbon in their classroom are invited to participate in the county-wide contest that was held at Surgoinsville Middle.
All participants were categorized in either white, red, or blue group with one Grand Prize Winner in each grade level.
This year those participating in 4th grade were: Maggie Webb (HES), Carter Taylor (RCS), Paityn Arnold (CHES), Zoya Patel (RCS), Willow Ingram (CHES), Grey Kirkpatrick (RCS), Zoey Lavinder (Mt. Carmel), Emma Dixon (RCS), Gracie Bryant (CHES), Laney Bradley (RCS), Adam Long (St. Clair), Allie Beth Bass (RCS), Trey Lawson (Mt. Carmel), Callie-Ann Parsons (RCS), Bonnie Smucker (Mooresburg), Claymon Williams (CHES), Lucas Hendrix (HES), Corbin Venoy (CHES), Ayriona Holmes (RCS), Bentley Barton (CHES), Easton Arnott (RCS), Katie Barton (CHES), Brynne Earl (Bulls Gap), Layton Ball (RCS), Levi Barrett (SES), Haven Barnette (CHES), and Leona Barrett.
The grand prize winner in the 4th grade division was Willow Ingram.
In the 5th grade division there were 19 participants: Shelbie Webb (HES), Matt Kirkpatrick (RCS), Isaac Boyd (CHIS), Mack Phillips (RCS), Aimee Carter (CHIS), Rylee Sivert (RCS), Corinne Albright (RCS), Ella Johnson (Mooresburg), Bryce Calhoun (CHIS), Taylin Fender (RCS), Briley Hunt (Mooresburg), Jamie Broom (Bulls Gap), Madelynn Banks (RCS), Aliah Garrettson (Mooresburg), Avery Carmack (RCS), Addison Alvis (Gateway), Jessabella Allen (HES), Amelia Smith (RCS), and Olivia Mathes (HES).
The Grand Prize award went to Rylee Sivert.
The 6th-8th grade participants were: Sophia Galvez (RCS), Carrie Ruth Lawson (RCS), Haley Wyler (CHIS), and Eli Boyd (RCS).
The 6th grade Grand Winner was Sophia Galvez and the 7th grade winner was Eli Boyd.
Willow, Rylee, Sophia, and Eli will represent Hawkins County in the Upper 8 Sub-Regional Contest in March.