Hundreds of bikers will take over downtown Rogersville Saturday evening to demonstrate why they believe “Life is a Beautiful Ride”.
The 5th annual Rogersville Bike Nite is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18 beginning at 5 p.m. along Main Street between Brownlow and Hasson streets.
“Life is a Beautiful Ride” is the theme for this year’s event, and organizer Nancy Barker said she’s expecting it to attract hundreds of beautiful motorcycles.
The record for the most bikes at one Bike Nite was 350. Barker said they officially came close to that last year, but unofficially they probably surpassed 350.
They ran out of parking space on Main Street, and some later arrivals parked in nearby parking lots and became unofficial participants.
There are perks to being an official registered Rogersville Bike Nite entry, however, including eligibility for door prizing drawings for gifts donated by sponsors including Busted Knuckles motorcycle shop.
Rogersville Chamber of Commerce director Nancy Barker noted that several local businesses are donating door prizes as well, which will be awarded during drawings throughout the event.
Registered participants are also eligible to win trophies one of three categories: best stock motorcycle, best custom motorcycle, and best paint job.
Live entertainment will be provided by the band “Tennessee Champagne” which Barker said is very good and play a little harder style rock and roll than what you might hear at a regular downtown cruise-in.
There will also be inflatable bouncy houses for the kids, and local restaurants will be open later than usual with special Bike Nite menus.
“We want folks to come out and enjoy themselves,” Barker said. “There’s some beautiful bikes. She of the paint jobs on these machines are just absolutely astounding. It’s something to see. We’ve got standard bikes, and then we’ve got all these custom bikes that can be from a really beautiful pant job to custom leather and chrome. We had Tennessee Champagne two years ago and everybody enjoyed them. Bring lawn chair, find a shady spot and send the evening with us.”
Main Street will be blocked at 4 p.m. and the event will take place 5-9 p.m.
Barker asked that participants act responsible with regards to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, and there will be a hand sanitizer station beside the Vision Center.