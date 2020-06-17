JUNE 20
HAWKINS CO. REOUBLICAN PARTY’S REAGAN DAY DINNER: at the American Legion Bldg., East Main St., Rogersville, at 6 p.m. Reserved tickets required, $40 each from Nancy Barker.
JUNE 21
DECORATION SERVICE: at Armstrong Cemetery, beginning at 10 a.m. Rev. Greg Fletcher will be speaking. No dinner afterward this year due to COVID-19 and not being able to use the fellowship hall. Please join us for the decoration service. Donations are still needed for the cemetery upkeep.
JUNE 22
HAWKINS COUNTY COMMISSION will meet in the Commission Meeting Room and also by telephone/electronic means, at 6 p.m. To access the meeting: Begin call-in at 5:50 p.m., dial 1-646-558-8656, use meeting ID: 923 0579 9031, password: 976 160. For more information, please visit www.hawkinscountyclerk.com.
JUNE 23
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION will meet at 9 a.m.
JUNE 27
HELTON/HILTON REUNION CANCELED: due to Covid-19. We look forward to seeing everyone next year.
ANNUAL LIBRARY BOOK SALE: downstairs at the Local Artist Gallery, use side door entrance at the corner of Main and Church St., from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Volunteers are needed for set up and event help. If you would like to become a Friends of the Library member, forms are at the Library or at the Gallery during the event. Any student that volunteers will receive volunteer credit hours. Contact Barry Campbell for more information, 423-754-2846.
JUNE 28
LAWSON FAMILY REUNION, Open House at Hale Springs Inn, from 12 noon until 3 p.m. In memory of Carl Lawson and Mary Justice. Contact Donna Lawson for more information 309-267-0259.
REVIVAL at Fishers Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 7 p.m. nightly. Rev. Chip McLain and Bro. Jamie Stewart helping.
JULY 4
INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE, Main Street through downtown Rogersville, 11 a.m. (weather permitting). Lineup begins at 9:30 a.m. in parking lot of East Rogersville Baptist Church.
JULY 29-30
GRADUATION for Walters State Community College students. Health Programs grads will participate in the July 29 ceremony; all others in the July 30 event. Both will happen on the Morristown campus.
