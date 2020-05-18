First cruise-in of the season planned for Friday, May 22

Hawkins Countians will have a chance to enjoy a night on the town this Friday evening, as the first of six scheduled cruise-ins for 2020 will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Main Street will be closed Friday beginning at 4 p.m. and the cruise-in will begin at 6 p.m.
Organizers encourage anyone with a classic vehicle from 1989 or older to participate. Live music will be played by the local band, Ivy Road. Most downtown stores and restaurants will also remain open for longer hours for people to enjoy during the cruise in.
Chamber of Commerce Director Nany Barker explained that the decision not to cancel the cruise-in was only made last week. She also encouraged all those attending the event to practice social distancing, wear protective masks when appropriate and stay home if sick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.