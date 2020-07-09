ROGERSVILLE — Bonnie L. Richards, age 63, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday July 7, 2020.
She loved making crafts and done a bunch of crafts for schools and nursing homes. She absolutely loved her family and spending time with them. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. She loved her cat “RingTail”. She was a member of Butcher’s Valley Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Sally Richards; brothers, Danie and Robert Richards; and nephew, William Larry Idom.
She is survived by her sisters, Nancy Manis and her twin, Brenda Waye; nieces, Jenny Idom, Cindy Hammontree and April Richards; nephews, Henry Manis, Daniel Idom, Dwayne Idom and Bobby Richards; sister-in-law, Betty Richards; and brother-in-law, Franklin Collins.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
