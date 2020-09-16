After a summer where residents have felt the restraints of staying home, there will be an opportunity to come and hear two nationally known and acclaimed groups Sunday at the Rogersville City Park.
NewSong and Colton Dixon, both nationally known artists will be at the park this Sunday, Sept 20, for a free concert beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The same COVID that has seemed to quarantine Hawkins County since March has also cut off performances of these nationally known groups.
Dylan Novak, youth pastor at Henard’s Chapel Baptist stated in a recent interview that “these groups are just as anxious to get out and back in front of their fans as our community will be to host them.”
Local churches have planned and supported the event so it will be without cost to those attending.
Novak stated, “just bring your chair and come expecting a night of your favorite Christian contemporary music selections. You might want to bring a few bottles of water with you especially if it is warm Sunday.”
Novak also still has a few volunteer opportunities and said people could contact him through his email at dylannovak1994@yahoo.com .
Pastor John Butler with East Rogersville Baptist Church stated, “we have started regular meetings with local pastors and church leaders with as many as 30 or more attending. We wanted this to be our first event and are expecting a good number of attenders from around the region.”
Butler continued, “There is no charge to attend. A love-offering will be taken during the concert for the group as they gave us a break-even price to come. There is also an opportunity for churches to pitch in for the expenses of the concert. Churches can contribute by making gifts out to the Rogersville Area Church Council and leaving them with Sheldon Livesay at The Shepherd’s Center in Rogersville.”