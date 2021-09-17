A suspect was in custody Wednesday in Kingsport in connection with the theft of a truck and a trailer Sunday morning from the Hawkins County Farmer’s Coop.
Rogersville Police Department Detective Travis Fields told the Review that Kingsport and Sullivan County authorities received a tip they could find stolen items at the suspect’s residents Wednesday.
The identity of the suspect wasn’t available as of press time.
Fields said that when Kingsport and SCSO officers went to the residence they located what had been a white 2001 Ford F-250 flatbed truck, but is now painted black; as well as a 14-foot single axle trailer.
The reported value of the truck is $8,000, and the trailer is $3,000.
Police also found other stolen items. The suspect was booked into the Kingsport City Jail, and Fields said he will be returned to Hawkins County to face charges including theft over $10,000.
Shortly after 9 a.m. Monday RPD Officer Mark Cook responded to the Farmer’s Coop at 240 Burem Road where manager Bonnie Fowler reported that the truck and trailer had been in the store parking lot with the keys left in the vehicle.
Video surveillance in the parking lot around 6:47 a.m. Sunday showed a person running in the parking lot, and the truck and trailer leaving behind the person who was running, Cook stated in his report.
Fowler told police that both gates were locked when they opened the Farmer’s Coop Monday morning.
The newly painted black truck and the trailer were returned to the Farmer’s Coop Wednesday.
Motorcycle meth trafficking arrest
Harry Anthony Greer, 65, 480 Burem Road, Rogersville, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, two counts of felony possession of Schedule III narcotics, felony possession of marijuana, driving without a required license, driving in possession meth and registration violation when the 2002 Honda Shadow he was driving was stopped by the HCSO on Stanley Valley Road for not having the license plate securely attached to the vehicle.
HCSO Sgt. Stacy Vaughan stated in his report that Greer admitted he didn’t have a motorcycle drivers license. Vaughan reported that during the frisk he located a baggy in Greer's pocket containing five grams of meth.
Greer was then arrested, and upon being searched was found in possession of another baggy containing 18 grams of meth, 17 grams of marijuana, one Suboxone pill, two Buprenorphine strips, and $1,393 in cash. As of Wednesday Greer was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $100,000 bond.
‘Paint war’ in Stanley Valley results in arrest
A 16 year old boy was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with vandalism after he admitted to dumping a five gallon bucket of white paint inside the cab of a 2000 Dodge Dakota in the Stanley Valley community. HCSO Cpl. Michael Allen stated in his report that a witness observed three boys running from the victim’s property, and identified two of them, including the boy who dumped the paint.
The witness said the boys left in a black pickup, which Allen and Sgt. Stacy Vaughan later located driving on Stanley Valley Road. Upon conducting a traffic stop Allen observed white paint on the suspect and down the left side of the pickup. The boy stated that a week earlier his mother’s vehicle had green paint thrown in it, and their surveillance camera caught the victim’s Edge Dakota as the paint can hit his mom’s truck.
The boy said it took him three hours to get the paint off his mom’s truck, that the owner of the Dodge Dakota had been “messing around other people’s houses in the valley”. The boy told Allen he wanted to teach him a lesson “not to mess with people in the valley”.
ER auto burglary suspect ate victim’s food
Ashley Dawn Hale, 35, of Lebanon, Va., was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with auto burglary after she left her wallet in a vehicle at the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.
RPD Officer Cambren Gibson stated in his report that he responded to a report of a woman, later identified as Hale, laying on the porch of a Locust Street residence. Hale stated that a HCSO deputy brought her to the ER, but she never went inside.
Gibson then received a report of an auto burglary at the HCMH ER in which someone left their wallet in the vehicle. The ID in the wallet belonged to Hale. The victim stated Hale went through her stuff, at her food that was in the car, rolled down all the windows, and opened the trunk.
Arrested after four attempt to reconnect water
Kevin Arthur Looney, 48, 155 Country Lane, Church Hill, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with destruction or interference of utility lines and theft of services after the reconnect this water which was disconnected Aug.17.
On Aug. 25 a First Utility District technician discovered the lock had been cut off the meter and the water turned back on. The meter was then pulled out of the residence to ensure it couldn’t be turned back on.
On Sept. 2 technicians discovered Looney had placed a meter that was reported stolen from a Country Lane residence; and on Sept. 7 another meter reported stolen form Old Union Road was removed. On Sept. 9 the technician reported that Looney had resorted to “straight piping” water into his residence. The overdue water bill was reported at $582 and the value of the stolen meters was reported at $495.