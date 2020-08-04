ROGERSVILLE — Burrell Gosnell, age 71, of Rogersville, went to his eternal fishing grounds on August 2, 2020.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He loved to fish for walleye, and drive around at night and watch for deer. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Burrell and Ola Gosnell; mother-in-law, Mary Eidson; and friends, Don and Paul.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Linda Gosnell; sons, Jim Lee Gosnell (fiance, Rosey), Shane Gosnell (Ex-wife, Hope), Jamie Burchfield (Amanda); grandchildren, Katherine Faith, Austin and Jimmy, Tori, Skyler, and Gracie; great-grandchildren, Slater, Sophie, and two on the way; and nine brothers and sisters.
Services will be held at a later date.
