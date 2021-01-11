James "J.H." Cross

James Henry "J.H." Cross, 93, was called to his long awaited Heavenly Home on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 surrounded by his family at home.
Born November 17, 1927 to Shields and Maggie Ferrell Cross, J.H. was saved as a young man during a revival at Spires Chapel Baptist Church, where his father had begun its first Sunday School. He joined the church, March 15, 1948, and after his service in the U.S. Army, married his devoted wife of 62 years, Odith Ford Cross. In 1957, they opened Cross Flower Shop, which today is one of Rogersville's oldest continuously running business.
J.H. began singing with brothers and sister in The Cross Quartet and served as a sunday school teacher, dedicated deacon and song leader of the church for seventy-plus years. He and Odith's home was always open to The Lord's Servants, where many preachers, singers, and church family were fed and lodged.
His greatest love in serving The Lord was, indeed, good old gospel harmony singing, where J.H. always gave it his all. He was a passionate encourager to gospel singers and preachers, especially his family, The Redeemed. He offered his farm for use as their Caney Creek Gospel Music Park, where he made many camping friends from many states.
J.H. best loved those deep moving spiritual songs about his Heavenly Home, among the favorites being, "I Want To Live There, Don't You" and "Heaven Holds All To Me". We know from the witness of The Holy Spirit in his singing and testimony, that Brother J.H. now holds all of Heaven!
In addition to his parents and wife, those who awaited him in Heaven were his granddaughter Melissa "Missy" Cherie' North; brothers, Bob (Kitty), Dewey (Irene), and Charles (Thelma) Cross, and infant brother, H. C. Cross; sisters, Carrie Lois Cross, Nell (Olin) Benson, Sue (Tommy) Elkins; brother-in-law, N.D. Jarvis.
He is survived by is son; Alan (Lucille) Cross, daughter, Vickie (Rev. John) North; granddaughter, Julia (Jay) Taylor; great-grandchildren, Cross, Luke, and Sophia Taylor; granddaughter, Jessica (Jason) Mooneyham; great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Kolby, and Kirston; sister, Mary Jarvis; special sister-in-law, Betty Markham and "like a son" Mike Davis; several nieces, nephews, and a large church family.
Funeral services were at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 12 at Spires Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. John North officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 13 at Highland Cemetery. J.H. will lie in state from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. prior to services. Christian-Sells Funeral Home is serving the family. online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.