KINGSPORT — A Rogersville man remained in critical condition as of Wednesday after he was shot multiple times in an incident that happened on Tuesday evening, May 26, 2020.
Kingsport Police said that shortly after 9 p.m., officers and detectives were dispatched to the 1600 block of G Street, in Kingsport, in reference to a shooting.
Responding officers located Jeremy L. Smallwood, 36, lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. Sullivan County EMS transported Smallwood to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment.
Tyjuan M. Marsh, 23, of Atlanta, GA, was detained at the scene and identified as the individual who shot Smallwood, KPD said.
“Based upon the investigation thus far, it is believed that Mr. Smallwood was engaged in an argument with another individual (not named in this release) when Mr. Marsh produced a firearm and shot Mr. Smallwood,” Kingspot police said.
Marsh was charged with Aggravated Assault and was booked into the Kingsport City Jail, and was later released after posting a $10,000 bond.
The incident remains under active investigation by the KPD.
