Rogersville City School 8th-grader Hannah Miller was honored by the RCS Board of Education Tuesday evening for placing 4th out of 50 in the March 26 East Tennessee Regional Spelling Bee at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
Hannah, who won the RCS spelling Bee to earn her trip to the Regional, was awarded a certificate of achievement by RCS Director Edwin Jarnagin during Tuesday’s school board meeting.
“We’re really proud of her,” Jarnagin said. “Hannah not only won a spelling Bee here, she went on to compete at the University of Tennessee where she placed 4th. It was for all of East Tennessee, and they said it was a three hour competition. When I think about those kind of things, and those nerves, sometimes when you have to give a speech in college, maybe that will help you through it.”