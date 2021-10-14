Hawkins County is among 30 economically “At Risk” Tennessee counties, according to a report released last week by Gov. Bill Lee.
Hancock County was one of only nine economically “Distressed” Tennessee counties identified in that same report.
Distressed counties rank among the 10 percent most economically depressed counties in the nation.
Each year, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) prepares an index of county economic status for every county in the United States. Economic status designations are identified through a composite measure of each county’s three-year average unemployment rate, per capita market income, and poverty rate.
Based on these indicators, each county is then categorized as either distressed, at-risk, transitional, competitive or attainment.
According ot the ARC report, of 3,113 counties in the U.S. Hawkins County ranked 2,450th economically.
Hawkins County had a $23,167 per capita market income; a three year average 4.1 percent unemployment; and 19.1 percent of its population living under the poverty level.
Hancock County ranked 3,046 out of 3,113 U.S. counties — the 67th poorest county in the U.S. — with a per capita market income of $16,065; 5.5 percent unemployment average for three years; and 28.6 percent living in poverty.
Johnson, Carter, Unicoi, Greene and Grainger counties were identified as “At-risk as well. Sullivan and Washington counties were listed at the next level up on the economic scale as “Transitional”
Sullivan County is ranked 1,655 out of 3,113 counties with a per-capita market income of $31,896, a three year average unemployment of 3.8 percent; and 15.9 percent living in poverty.
Economic snapshots off all eight NE Tennessee counties can be seen in the photo gallery of the online versions of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
Williamson County his the only Tennessee County to reach the highest economic ranking, “Attainment”.
Williamson County ranks 5th out of 3,113 U.S. counties with a per-capita market income of $89,076; a three year average unemployment rate of 2.5 percent, and 4.4 percent living under the poverty level.
Governor Lee noted that Tennessee has reduced the state’s number of distressed counties to an all-time low as his administration focuses on targeted interventions for workforce development and infrastructure.
“Early on, we set a goal that we would have less than 10 distressed counties by 2025,” said Gov. Lee. “By focusing on workforce development and infrastructure improvements, we are down to nine counties and will continue working to get remaining counties on the path to prosperity.”
In the past four years, Tennessee has cut the number of distressed counties in half from 19 in 2018 to nine today.
Since Gov. Lee took office, McNairy, Jackson, Fentress, Morgan, Hardeman, and Wayne counties have moved off the distressed list.
The 9 current distressed counties in Tennessee include: Lake, Lauderdale, Perry, Clay, Grundy, Bledsoe, Scott, Hancock, and Cocke.
In 2019, Gov. Lee’s first Executive Order directed all state executive departments to issue a statement of rural impact and provide recommendations for better serving rural Tennessee. Key workforce and infrastructure interventions include:
- Creating the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education (GIVE) program and the Future Workforce Initiative to expand access to vocational and technical education.
- Investing $79 million to eliminate the 11,400 TCAT waiting list and increasing apprenticeships by more than 30 percent across the state.
- Allocating $100 million for broadband expansion in the FY21 budget which improves educational outcomes in rural communities.
These targeted strategies have resulted in Tennessee securing 132 projects in rural counties with over 23,000 new job commitments and $12.6 billion in capital investment since 2019.
The East Tennessee Opportunity Summit will be held in November in Newport, Tenn. The Governor’s Rural Summit focuses on at-risk and distressed counties by engaging city and county mayors, education and economic leaders, and cabinet members.