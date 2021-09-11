Melody Marion reflects on Sept. 11, 2001

1. Where were you on Sept. 11, 2001?
On the morning of September 11, 2001 I was in my office in downtown Nashville. Checking email before beginning my editing work, I saw a puzzling message from a co-worker. A plane had flown into the World Trade Center in New York City? Was this a joke or a terrible accident? The thought of a terrorist attack didn’t even occur to me. But shortly another message came through saying that another plane had driven through the second tower of the World Trade Center. Foreign terrorists, trained as suicide pilots, had hijacked the planes. Why would anyone do this? But eerily, air traffic controllers suspected that two other planes currently in the air had also been hijacked. Where were they headed to unleash their destructive forces? Unease abounded.
2. What emotions did you feel when you learned of the attacks?
At lunchtime we were able to see TV images of New York City, with bewildered survivors slowly walking the streets while covered in gray dust. “They’re wearing the ashes of people who were burned alive, cremated in an instant,” I realized with horror. In Washington, D. C. there was a huge gaping, flaming hole in the Pentagon, revealing what an easy target the five-sided military base had been from the air. News was just beginning to trickle in about a plane crash in Pennsylvania, where brave travelers had learned of the World Trade Center and Pentagon incidents after terrorists had stormed their own cockpit. Knowing they could not survive but wanting to spare many more American lives, they overwhelmed the hijackers and gave their own lives in a patriotic, heroic, uplifting twist to the day of horror. In the last case, at least, evil had been overcome by sacrificial goodness. I needed to see my children and hug them, simply because we were all alive.
3. In what ways did this day change your life?
September 11, 2001 ended many Americans’ spirit of innocence in many ways. No longer would we blithely assume that anonymous others we met in casual settings would mean us no harm. Obviously travel would become more difficult and architects would rethink building design so that new, prominent buildings would not be as readily identifiable from the air as before. The United States entered the war in Afghanistan soon after 9-11 in order to punish those who perpetrated the day of horror and its aftermath--a war just ended with questionable “baggage.” But perhaps Americans’ longest-lasting struggle from 9-11 would be in the area of prejudice against foreigners, especially those who wish to immigrate to the United States. Should we admit students from countries with terrorist ties who want to study in American universities? Should the United States wall itself off to anyone not already here, and perhaps expel some who are? What kind of country are we, and what kind of country do we want to be? Our inability to resolve such questions certainly had its roots in the events of 9-11.