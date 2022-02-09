Mount Carmel adopts Hawkins Co. multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan

Mount Carmel has now joined both Hawkins County and its other municipalities in accepting the multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan, which identifies each community’s specific risks for natural disasters and lays out plans to handle them.
Mount Carmel Fire Chief Jason Byington told the BMA that this plan is prepared by TEMA (Tennessee Emergency Management Agency).
“This plan basically took every potential natural disaster that could have taken place in Mount Carmel from thunderstorms that involve hail, flooding, straight line winds we have seen across Hammond and Independence Ave. and looked at what we had for preparedness,” Byington said. “This ranged from our emergency generators and the notification system we have.”
He added, “Then, we had to prioritize what we needed and what could potentially happen.”
He noted that representatives from all counties met regularly throughout 2021 to prepare the plan. TEMA then compiled the information that was gathered from both state counties and their municipalities.
Byington noted that, by adopting the plan, the town could potentially receive aid from TEMA in the event of a natural disaster that puts Mount Carmel in a state of emergency.
“This could help mitigate the hazard or help us rebuild or whatever we need within their guidelines” he said.
Additionally, adopting the plan makes the town eligible for potential grant opportunities.
Byington noted that one of the priority uses of this grant money would be the purchase of an emergency generator for City Hall, as it has been selected as the emergency operations center in the event of a disaster.
“For this building to function as an emergency operation center, we’ve got to have emergency power through a backup generator,” he said.
He noted that a grant could potentially pay for 100% of the cost of the generator and its installation.
He also noted that the National Weather Service has listed Mount Carmel at a higher risk factor for straight line wind incidents than other municipalities in the county.
“It’s happened more than once, and I’m sure some of you have experienced wind during storms,” he said.
In the end, the board voted unanimously in favor of accepting the plan.