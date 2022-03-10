As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, crude prices soar, leading to higher pump prices in the U.S.
As of Monday the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.06, a staggering 45 cents more than a week ago, 62 cents more than a month ago and $1.30 more than a year ago. The national average has not been this high since July 2008.
Last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) announced a coordinated release of crude oil from its 31 member countries’ strategic reserves, including the U.S., Germany, Canada, South Korea, and Mexico, to help counter the impact of rising crude prices.
On Friday, IEA said member states committed to releasing a total of 61.7 million bbl from their strategic reserves to reassure markets roiled by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
This amount—half of which is expected to come from the U.S.—is the largest coordinated release since IEA was founded in 1974.
Despite this announcement, the impact on pricing has been limited given that the amount of oil planned for release is small in comparison to the amount that flows daily from Russia to other countries around the globe.
According to IEA, Russia exports approximately 5 million b/d of crude oil, representing about 12% of its global trade.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 500,000 bbl to 246 million bbl last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand rose slightly from 8.66 million b/d to 8.74 million b/d.
The increase in gas demand and a reduction in total supply contribute to rising pump prices. But, increasing oil prices play a leading role in pushing gas prices higher. Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.
Tennessee Gas Prices
According to AAA, as of Wednesday the average cost per gallon of gas in Tennessee was $4.04, compared to the national average of $4.25.
The Tennessee average price was up from $3.96 on Tuesday, and $3.48 a week earlier. This time last year a gallon of gas in Tennessee cost $2.58.
The average price per gallon in the Kingsport-Bristol areas was $4.03, up from $3.90 on Tuesday, and $3.37 a week earlier.
In Morristown the average price per gallon Wednesday was $4.09, up from $4.00 on Tuesday, and $3.51 a week earlier.
Quick Stats
The nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases: Rhode Island (+58 cents), Nevada (+57 cents), Connecticut (+56 cents), Kentucky (+56 cents), Alabama (+56 cents), West Virginia (+55 cents), Virginia (+55 cents), Massachusetts (+54 cents), New Hampshire (+52 cents) and New Jersey (+52 cents).
The nation’s top 10 most expensive markets: California ($5.34), Hawaii ($4.69), Nevada ($4.59), Oregon ($4.51), Washington ($4.44), Alaska ($4.39), Illinois ($4.30), Connecticut ($4.28), New York ($4.26) and Pennsylvania ($4.23).
Higher prices affecting driving habits
A new AAA survey shows that the pain at the pump has already reached a point where some drivers are beginning to adjust their driving habits.
Top Changes Tennesseans Have Made Because of Gas Prices:
• 39% are driving less often
• 31% participate in fuel rewards programs
• 23% are driving shorter distances
• 21% combined trips
“While drivers can’t control the price they see at the pump, there are some simple ways to get the most for your money when you fill-up,” Cooper said. “First, ensure your vehicle is properly maintained, so you get optimal fuel economy. Then enroll in AAA’s Fuel Rewards program, which can save drivers 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon on each additional fill-up.”
Money-Saving Tips for Drivers
• Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App.
• Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon on each additional fill-up. Click here for more information.
• Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy. Make sure tire pressure is up to recommended levels for your vehicle.
• Combine errands to limit driving time.
• Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.
• Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.