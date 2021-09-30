ABB’s Rogersville, Tennessee plant is half a century. It opened its doors in March 1971 as a ball bearings plant. Now the plant manufactures Dodge mounted ball bearings as well as plain and spherical bearings.
It has received many awards and accolades through the years like the Commissioner’s Award for Safety Excellence from the Tennessee Labor & Workforce along with the Governor’s Award.
Both honors highlight the expertise of employees and their policies that help maintain a safe environment.
Rick Lawson, an employee who began working at the plant in October 1971, is also celebrating 50 years.
“I started on the assembly line. My first job was boxing because they wouldn’t let me touch any of the equipment until I was 18 years old,” Lawson said.
Fifty years later, he has moved from the assembly line to a planner/buyer, which means he buys steel and most of the castings.
“It’s a great company with great products,” Lawson said.
Tom Carpenter, the plant manager, believes dedicated employees and continuously improving processes keep the facility running to serve Dodge customers.
“When I look around at other manufacturing operations throughout the U.S., I see very few that are in continuous operation for 50 years in one location, if at all,” Carpenter said. “It is truly our employees and the support of the surrounding community that has made reaching this milestone a reality.”
There are more than 200 employees at the plant. It also serves several industries, which include Agriculture, Food & Beverage, Air Handling, Unit Handling as well as others.
Dodge Bearings and Power Transmission is a leading manufacturer of mounted bearings, enclosed gearing, and power transmission components in the nation.
For more than 140 years, Dodge products have helped manufacturers in a broad range of industries increase the productivity and profitability of their operations.
With in-depth knowledge of each industry and its specific needs and challenges, Dodge provides product solutions and develops ongoing innovations and advanced technologies to continuously help manufacturers improve output, decrease downtime, and enhance system value to their customers.