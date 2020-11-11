“Nobody has permission to check out of my formation until it is time,” said Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) Jeff Broyles as he addressed the crowd gathered in the courthouse square for Rogersville’s annual Veterans Day program.
Broyles, who served in many assignments and locations during his thirty-year Army career, tackled the often ‘taboo’ topic of Veteran suicide in his Wednesday afternoon speech. He encouraged the gathered crowd of Veterans to check on one another now just as they did when they were serving in the armed forces.
“Some of us (Veterans) decide to check out of formation a little early—about 22 a day, I am told,” Broyles said. “That’s something that we as Veterans must stop TODAY. We must act today. It’s really simple: talk to each other. Take care of one another like you did then. Make sure that you’re checking your six and your nine. Just like on a patrol, as many of you will remember.”
He added, “What did we do when we halted a patrol? We establish security, first and foremost. The next thing we do is we look at each other and ask, ‘Are you alright?’ ‘Are your feet okay?’ and ‘Do you have water?’. That’s the same thing we could do now to cut these numbers down.”
Broyles entered the United States Army in January 1986 and served there until his retirement until April 2016. He served in many assignments and locations during his thirty-year tenure—both domestic and abroad.
His combat experience has been extensive and involved multiple campaigns and actions. He participated in Operations Just Cause, Desert Storm, Enduring Freedom, and Iraqi Freedom, totaling 17 separate deployments.
His formal education includes degrees in business and management from Central Texas College and Cornell University. His broad military education was culminated by being selected as the Distinguished Graduate of his class at the United States Army Sergeant’s Major Academy.
His military awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and multiple other decorations to include the Combat and Expert Infantryman’s Badge.
“It has been said that service is the highest calling,” Broyles said on Wednesday. “That statement no better is epitomized than by a Veteran. The same applies to many who may not have served a day but they did their part as a great citizen and made it worthy for us to go out and serve for them.”
He added, “Each and every one of us here today and in this great nation has a calling to serve in some capacity. Some through the military, like myself and many of my brothers and sisters here today, some civil, and some just serve with their undying support of those called.”
Broyles reflected on the support that he has received from his mother.
“About 62 miles from here, there is a little lady walking around on a little farm,” he said. “I bet she’s got muddy boots on today because it’s been raining. She probably just fed her chickens, and she’s been on the phone today with everybody she knows, talking about how her boy started out as a little ‘ole foot soldier with no education but made it here today.”
He added, “Unbelievable. By the grace of God and the power of this great nation that I could be that example.”
Broyles told the crowd that true service requires only two things: a will at heart and an active hand. Those who answer the call to serve, he said, are “concerned about something much larger than themselves: a beautiful word called ‘freedom.’”
Broyles stated in closing that a few words had come to him just before he left his office for the 11 a.m. event: “Some dream the dream, some live the dream, and others defend the dream.”
“God bless the defenders,” he said. “I am proud to have been one of them still today.”
In closing, Broyles presented Cap. (Ret.) Larry Wheeler of Rogersville’s VFW, American Legion Post 21 Commander Dennis Elkins and Joseph Rogers VFW Post #9543 with a ‘challenge coin.’
Broyles explained that, in his 30-year career, he has accumulated around 50 coins.
“Coins in all branches of service are given for excellence,” Broyles said. “They are normally carried by a Command Team member to recognize on-the-spot excellence. Every one of them means something to me—and it’s more than that big bunch of fruit salad that’s on my uniform. These things are revered throughout your career.”