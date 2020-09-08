James "Leroy" Rogers, age 56, Johnson City

James "Leroy" Rogers, age 56, of Johnson City, went home to be with the Lord on September 3, 2020. He always loved and enjoyed being around and in the mountains.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Betty Jo Rogers.
He is survived by his brothers, Terry Wayne Rogers and Scottie Rogers of Rogersville; sisters, Susie and Scott Holtz of Greeneville, Rebecca and Eddie Mathes of Forest City, NC; 9 nieces and nephews; 15 great nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.