The investigations into the six ethics complaints filed Kingsport bar owner Jim Griffith against various Mount Carmel officials were recently settled without an official conclusion after Griffith requested that the investigation cease.
Investigating Attorney Benjamin Lauderback noted in his report that, of the materials Griffith provided him, he did not see any violation of the town’s ethics code.
“It is my opinion that the town has complied in full with its ethics ordinance and code,” Lauderback added.
Griffith, a Kingsport business owner, filed numerous ethics complaints between Oct. 14 and 25 against City Attorney John Pevy, City Manager Mike Housewright, Building Inspector Vince Pishner, Mayor Pat Stilwell, Alderman Mindy Fleishour and former Mayor Jennifer Williams.
Lauderback was unable to complete his investigation after Griffith advised him that he didn’t want the investigation to continue but instead to “go through the federal system” with his case.
“If you find them guilty, can you do anything about it?” Griffith asked Lauderback during their meeting. “I want people in jail. I thought you were the man that could do something, present it to the general courts and stuff and you could file charges against [Building Inspector Vince] Pishner.”
Lauderback told Griffith that he had no subpoena power and could not command the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on what to do. Rather, his purpose was simply to investigate Griffith’s ethics complaints based solely on the town’s established ethics code, and Lauderback would not be presenting his findings before any court.
“So, really there’s not a point is it?” Griffith replied to Lauderback. “I just don’t see anything gonna be accomplished by it.”
When Lauderback asked Griffith what he was referring to when he said there was ‘no point,’ Griffith replied, “even having a meeting.”
About the complaints
Most of the complaints stem from a lawsuit Griffith filed against the town and several construction agencies in early 2020 regarding a building and retaining wall Griffith owned at 416 Main Street. The building was originally intended to be a discount grocery store and restaurant. However, a certificate of occupancy was never issued, and it sat vacant until the court ruled that it could be demolished.
An additional complaint from Griffith alleges that Fleishour posted videos of herself performing sexual acts on a pornographic website several years ago and “talked nasty things to an elderly” citizen via email recently. The complaint includes email correspondence between Fleishour and Mount Carmel Citizen Janice Dean as well as a screenshot of a profile from a pornographic website Griffith alleges belongs to Fleishour.
Fleishour spoke with the Review shortly after this complaint was filed, saying, “They are trying to blackmail me to where I resign, and they are constantly harassing me.”
Shortly after this interview, Griffith filed a subsequent complaint against Pevy and Housewright “for letting Fleishour do an interview with the Review that is slanderous to myself and other individuals.”
“He believes he has been wronged”
Lauderback noted in his report that he and Griffith had a four hour meeting on Jan. 12 to discuss the complaints. Though the two had also planned to meet the following day, the second meeting never took place, as Griffith told Lauderback that he “didn’t see the point.”
Lauderback further noted that he has not heard from or received any additional information from Griffith since that initial meeting.
When Lauderback gave a copy of the town’s ethics code to Griffith during their meeting, Griffith said “he had never seen or read it before.” Lauderback also noted that Griffith “didn’t appear interested in the ethics code and passed it to an assistant who sat by his side during the interview.”
“[Griffith] clearly believes that he has been wronged over the years in multiple ways by multiple persons and entities,” Lauderback wrote in his report. “He claims to have lost millions of dollars over the years due to the actions of others, actions he believes were corrupt, fraudulent and criminal…[He] sees himself as an advocate for the truth and for those who are not able to speak for themselves.”
During the interview, Griffith “colorfully” made his opinions known, though Lauderback noted that not all of Griffith’s anger was directed at Mount Carmel personnel. Rather, Griffith “had a list of individuals in the state, federal and private sector who he wanted to blame for his financial missteps.”
“Certainly, one must respect his passion and determination,” Lauderback wrote. “However, without evidence to support claims of ethics violations all the passion in the world cannot change one’s opinions into fact.”
Complainant turns to Dr. Phil Show
Lauderback further noted that Griffith has already made many of the same grievances in the ethics complaints known to several other entities. Griffith claims to have contacted U.S. House Representative Diana Harshbarger, Governor Bill Lee, Tenn. Senator Marsha Blackburn, the State Attorney General’s Office, Hawkins Co. District Attorney Dan Armstrong, and Dr. Phillip Calvin McGraw, better known as “Dr. Phil.”
Griffith also told Lauderback that he has had “five attorneys and a judge, who were all corrupt, look into [the matters].”
- Griffith told Lauderback that none of the listed individuals have been of assistance so far, and said of Armstrong “that moerfker wouldn’t listen to me.”
However, he told Lauderback that he still held out hope that the producers of the Dr. Phil Show might be able to help him.
Lauderback also noted that, during their meeting, Griffith had a difficult time listening, responding to the questions asked and focusing on the matter at hand.
“He would frequently stand to pace back and forth,” Lauderback added. “He would raise his voice and, while exercising a unique vocabulary for a professional setting, would talk about how he wanted certain individuals to be criminally prosecuted and put in jail.”
Lauderback noted that, as it became clear that Griffith did not have evidence to support his ethics complaints related to the specific complaint alleging that Pevy lied to the BMA, Griffith “became more and more frustrated.”
- When Lauderback asked him a question about one of the specific ethics codes, Griffith replied, “I don’t give a fk about your question.”
“So you’re not going to answer my questions?” Lauderback asked.
“No, you ain’t here for me,” Griffith replied.
Lauderback wrote that he repeatedly attempted to steer Griffith back to the matter at hand and give him an opportunity to provide evidence supporting his complaints. After repeatedly asking Griffith whether or not he wanted Lauderback to continue the investigation, Griffith replied “ain’t no point in it… I gotta bring the federal government in.”