Traveling through Bagdad in 2004 in a tanker hauling jet fuel, then 19-year-old
Jason Roach spotted the words” Death to America” spray painted on a wall by an underpass.
Roach told a large crowd gathered in downtown Rogersville for Monday’s Memorial Day Service that seeing the words Death to America “really ticked me off”.
He said it made him furious that our nation had spent lives and resources to secure freedom for another nation that he and many his fellow soldier didn’t even know existed until then.
Speaking out against the previous regime, however, Iraqi citizens risked being shot on sight or imprisoned and tortured for “sharing their thoughts.”
“It hit me all of a sudden, we were accomplishing our mission,” Roach said. “By allowing them to speak out against what they felt like was going on in their country, allowing them to talk about how much they did not like us, we were giving them freedom. That doesn’t make it any less bitter.”
Roach added, “But the best of us, those who gave their lives for freedom, did so, so that others could express themselves, even in the vilest manner. It don’t always make sense to me, and when I see people in the United State continue to show contempt and hatred for our way of life, it continues to anger me. … We live in the greatest country on earth. To see others villainize it and take it for granted is upsetting, but a important value that we hold in high esteem is the freedom to be as critical and disrespectful toward your government as you choose to be. The best of us gave their lives out of love for their country so that others would have the freedom to hate it.”
Roach, who is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, served as keynote speaker for Monday’s annual Memorial Day Service in front of the Hawkins County Courthouse.
The event was led for the first time by newly elected American Legion Post 21 Commander Eric Foulks, who took over last month following the retirement of previous commander Dennis Elkins.
Roach noted during his presentation that, “Today we honor those who served and gave their everything. Their last breath was taken in an act of service to this country. For their sacrifice we can never memorialize them enough.”
A video of the entire ceremony ca be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
Roach is a 2003 Cherokee High School graduate and was deployed to Iraq as a national guardsman with the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment. After returning home he earned a bachelor and later a masters degree from Carson-Newman University on the GI Bill, and is currently principal at Rogersville Middle School.
The recurring theme during his presentation Monday was honoring and remembering “the best of us.”
“Dwight D. Eisenhower once said that only our individual faith in freedom can keep us free,” Roach said. “As a nation it’s our calling to maintain our freedom and our way of life. As soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines we all swore an oath that says, ‘I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. That I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same’. In giving that oath we all promise to do whatever it may take to be sure that the values and principals that we hold so dear can perpetuate and thrive for our children and our grandchildren. Even if it meant giving our lives.”
Roach added, “Not all of us were required to pay that price. Many of you sitting here today experienced the loss of a comrade under combat conditions. Some of you here have watched your uniformed loved one leave, and they never came home. They were the best of us. We can’t begin to extend our gratitude to them for serving with valor, or for you for having to give them up for freedom.”
Following Roach’s presentation wreaths were laid on the Hawkins County War Memorial where the names of local fallen soldiers are carved into stone. The gold Star families then placed flowers on the memorial.
The names of Hawkins County soldiers killed in WWI, WWI, Korea and Vietnam were then read aloud by Post 21 members James Weart, Buddy Reeves, Ben McGrew, and Hawkins County Veterans Services Officer Col.Mike Manning.
The service ended with a rifle salute by the VFW Honor Guard, followed by the playing of Taps.