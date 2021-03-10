MILLIGAN — Milligan University will hold an in-person, outdoor commencement ceremony for spring graduates on Saturday, May 1, at 10 a.m. at the TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City.
“We are extremely proud of our graduates and look forward to recognizing their successes with classmates and their families,” said Milligan President Dr. Bill Greer. “After such a challenging year, the accomplishments of our graduates are definitely worth celebrating. Our COVID-19 safety protocols created a unique experience for the Class of 2021. Those protocols will continue to be followed at this event, which will be Milligan’s first commencement to be held on a baseball field.”
Each graduate will receive four tickets to be used by guests, and only ticket holders may attend. Ticket holders may enter the stadium beginning at 9 a.m. on May 1.
Masks will be required for all attendees, and groups of seats will be marked for social distancing. No childcare will be provided due to pandemic-related safety concerns.
In the case of inclement weather, Milligan will host three smaller ceremonies in the Mary B. Martin Auditorium located in Seeger Chapel on May 1. If implemented, graduates will be notified of this change by 6:30 a.m. the morning of commencement. Two ticketed guests will be allowed per graduate in the event of an indoor ceremony.
Milligan’s rain plan will include the following three ceremonies in Seeger Chapel:
• Undergraduates (last name A – K) at 10 a.m.
• Undergraduates (last name L – Z) at 1 p.m.
• All graduate students at 4 p.m.
Commencement also will be streamed on Milligan’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and at milligan.edu/streaming.