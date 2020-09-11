SNEEDVILLE — Freshman receiver Paxton Stewart is the Hancock County Indians “Player of the Week” for the Unaka game on September 4. In his first high school game Stewart had 4 receptions, including one for a touchdown. The “Player of the Week” is selected by the Indians coaching staff.
