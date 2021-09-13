One of the top gas of the Hawkins County School System’s Career Technical Education (CTE) program is increasing the number of nationally recognized industry credentials our students earn, is equally important.
We want our students to be as employable as possible when they walk across the stage at graduation, particularly if they choose to enter the workforce immediately.
To that end, we want to give them the opportunity to bolster their resumes with credentials and training such as OSHA 10 General Industry safety training, Automotive Service Excellence credentials, Certified Nursing Assistant, and again the list goes on.
Last year was a tough school year for students and teachers all across the country, but in spite of all of the challenges brought on by COVID, students in Hawkins County Schools earned 269 such industry credentials.
That number actually surpassed the goal we set for two years… we have since revised that goal and set our sights a little higher yet.
We were able to reach that level of success by implementing a simple strategy — invest in our instructors, and invest in our infrastructure.
Last year we sent four staff members to complete training to deliver OSHA 10 General Industry Outreach Training.
Another staff member completed training to deliver SnapOn Precision Measurement Instruments training and certification. Yet another attended training to instruct and credential students in the use of SnapOn multimeters. Two instructors were trained to deliver instruction for FESTO AC/DC electricity certification.
Two instructors were selected to participate in the Manufacturing and Engineering Externship Program. As I write this we have three instructors attending training to deliver National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) core curriculum training and certification.
Here again, the list goes on, and continues to grow. Each time that list expands, new opportunities for our students are made available.
We have to have Instructors who are trained and certified to deliver this instruction, but having the proper equipment to train students is of equal importance.
In that regard, we have leveraged grant funding to purchase new equipment, or upgrade existing equipment and facilities. For example, Dr. Byron Booker, CTE Assistant Principal at Cherokee High School, secured enough grant funding to renovate the nursing skills lab over the last two years.
As a result, CHS now has an accredited testing facility, which means CHS students are able to earn their CNA certifications in a test facility that is familiar to them. The same upgrades are slated to be made to the nursing skills lab at VHS within the next few months, again funded through grant monies.
Also, a SnapOn PMI tool cart has been purchased to expand industry credential opportunities for students at Clinch School with grant funding. Electrical “trainers” were added to our industrial maintenance programs through grant funds. Once more, as you guessed, the list goes on.
Students have several opportunities to earn college credit while they are still in high school. Sometimes students leave our schools and attend class at a local college or university.
For example, students from all three high schools have the option to attend dual enrollment welding classes at the TCAT facility located in Phipps Bend. In other cases our students are able to earn college credit inside our buildings with our instructors. For instance, students in the industrial maintenance program can earn credit for TCAT on site with their high school teacher delivering the instruction.
Still, though, there are other options for students. In some cases the post-secondary institution will send instructors to our campuses. We have a strong partnership with Walters State Community College in that particular arrangement.
I am excited to say that in addition to all of these opportunities, we are actively adding new possibilities on a regular basis through partnerships with local post-secondary institutions.
For instance, Charles Johnson, Interim Campus Coordinator at TCAT Phipps Bend has been instrumental in helping us establish a new dual enrollment pathway for cosmetology students. Chris Edmonds at TCAT Morristown has spent countless hours working on grant applications that ultimately benefit Hawkins County students in many ways, one of which is through additional dual enrollment pathways.
Matthew Hunter, Brian O’Dell, and Dr. John LaPrise from Walters State Community College helped us open new dual enrollment offerings in business and hospitality.
Finally, the ink is still wet on an application for a pre-apprenticeship with a local construction company thanks to the help of Heath McMillan and Cindy Necessary from Northeast State Community College, Mary Beth Oxendine Woodby with Tennessee Pathways, and Jessica Barnett with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Over the past two years we have been studying the possibility of opening a new program of study, fire management services, to our students. This developed as a result of prompting from several local emergency management professionals and elected officials.
This program offering has the potential to help the network of volunteer fire departments that serve Hawkins County as well as the full time fire departments located in surrounding cities. The program has been started part time for the first two years to allow us time to grow a cohort of students and manage the logistical challenges of adding a new program in multiple locations. Things are looking good so far — student interest is high, enrollment is good, and community support has been phenomenal.
Several local agencies have either already donated, or have committed to donate, surplus equipment to help students with the training embedded within this program.
Finally, we are in the early stages of opening a new program offering in machining technology to meet the needs of several local industries who employ machinists and tool makers.
Essentially, this came about when an industry partner asked us if we could help fill the need they have for employees who have been trained in machining.
That question prompted a conversation between school system personnel, industry partners, members of the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board, and post-secondary institution partners. Once all the right participants were at the table, a plan came together quite quickly.
This program startup is particularly challenging due to the cost of equipment needed to adequately train students. Once again, we are seeking grant funding through multiple avenues to accomplish this goal.
Additionally, we are negotiating closely aligned dual enrollment and work-based learning opportunities for students who elect to enroll in these new courses. While there is still a long way to go to open this program, the outlook is positive and we are on track to accomplish this, potentially as soon as next school year.
If you have read this far, as you can see, there are lots of big things happening in CTE. I consider myself lucky to have the opportunity to work everyday with some of the most highly qualified and talented instructors and administrators in this district, a Director of Schools and Board of Education who understand the importance of CTE and support our programs, and a network of true partners among business/industry leaders and post-secondary administrators.
CTE covers a broad spectrum of options and opportunities for our students; the task of making those opportunities the best they can be is a monumental undertaking that requires a strong team. I feel very fortunate to be part of the team who gets to do this important work. This team, I can assure you, is working hard day in and day out, to Ignite a Lifelong Passion for Learning within the students of Hawkins County