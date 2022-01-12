A section of leaking pipe in the Rogersville City School HVAC system that caused a school shutdown last week has been located and patched.
The Board of Education learned Tuesday, however, that a lot more plumbing will have to be replaced to prevent more potential leaks and school shutdowns.
The RCS BOE voted unanimous Tuesday to initiate the repair process, which will includes architect planning and cost estimates.
During Christmas break a leak was discovered above a third grade classroom, and when that leak was repaired another leak popped up in the adjacent classroom.
At the same time the Rogersville Water Commission notified RCS Director Edwin Jarnagin that the school was using more water than usual which was an indication of a third leak.
Although the classroom leaks were located, the third leak was initially a mystery. It wasn’t a large amount of water, but it wasn’t allowing to boiler system to work properly.
That leak was discovered thanks to a company that injected helium into the lines. The leak was located outside beside a retaining wall. Jarnagin said water from a roof drain probably caused the pipe to deteriorate over time.
“What’s happening is it’s rusting from the outside,” Jarnagin said. “It’s not that we had a huge leak there. It just wouldn’t allow the system to work effectively, or at all.”
Students were scheduled to return from Christmas break Tuesday, Jan. 4. Due to the leak classes were canceled for Jan. 4-5. Then school dismissed early on Jan. 6 due to snow, and school was canceled due to weather on Jan. 7.
Although the leak was repaired, there’s still a lot of work to do on the system.
“From the boiler to the seventh and eighth grade (wing) and the new gym, both lines — the supply line and the return line need to be replaced,” Jarnagin told the BOE. “We would like to try to schedule that during spring break. The situation we have is, (repair contractor) J&F Mechanical has to make sure it can get the materials.”
HVAC work needed throughout the rest of the school will hopefully take place over the summer, assuming materials are available. The scope of that work is still to be determined.
Jarnagin added, “We need to start the process of what we need to do for the third and fourth grade classrooms, three first grade and the library. I would like to at lease get pricing on putting a unit into the library. That’s more of a stand alone that’s not tied in with the other systems, so if we did go down we could use the library for 2-3 classrooms.”
Jarnagin said he expects to utilize some of the ESSER (federal COVID school funding) to help pay for these repairs, but until architects complete their plan he has no idea how much it will cost.