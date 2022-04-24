Encouraged by the Welsh Calvinist Methodists to update their hymnal, Williams, the “Sweet Singer of Wales” produced about 800 hymns, “Guide Me, O Thou Great Jehovah” being the first in 1745.
This very personal hymn seeks the same care that God gave the Israelites in the wilderness: “Bread of heaven”, the manna in the wilderness, “Open now the crystal fountain”, water from the rock, “Let the fire and cloudy pillar”, the pillar God used to guide them and protect them in the wilderness.
“Guide Me, O Thou Great Jehovah” has been translated into seventy-five languages. It is so loved in Wales that it is considered an unofficial national anthem
It was first published by Williams in 1745, in Hallelujah, with five six-line stanzas. In 1771, Peter Williams translated stanzas 1, 3 and 5 into English and published them in his Hymns on Various Subjects, 1771. A year later, William Williams, or possibly his son, John Williams, translated another English version, using Peter Williams’ first stanza, then translating stanzas 3 and 4, and adding a new stanza as verse 4. He published it a leaflet with these words: “A favourite hymn sung by Lady Huntingdon’s Young Collegians. Printed by the desire of many Christian friends. Lord, give it Thy blessing!” Most hymnals use the first three stanzas of this translation.
Many are the stories of this beautiful anthem giving people strength in time of adversity. Three women missionaries in China, with bandits outside their door, sang this as though nothing was wrong, receiving comfort and courage from their “Strong Deliverer”. Imprisoned with only dry, hard bread and tea, they sang it as Paul and Silas, their spirits undaunted, fed by the “Bread of heaven.” In the trenches of Flanders during World War I, it was sung so melodiously by the Welch soldiers that the German soldiers also took it up. Miners sang it on their way to the mines. It could be spontaneously sung at Welsh sporting events, and was sung at Princess Diana’s funeral.
Guide me, O Thou Great Redeemer
The lyrics were originally written by William Williams (1717-1791). Williams intended to become a doctor. This changed when he was converted, listening to Howell Harris, the evangelical reformer, preaching in 1737. He became a deacon in the Church of England, and served as a Curate (= Assistant Minister) in several parishes. But because of his commitment to the system of Methodism (before it was a separate denomination), he was refused further ordination in 1743. From then, he devoted himself to travelling through Wales, preaching and establishing local fellowships of Methodists, for the converts he won. He became a leader of Calvinistic Methodism in Wales. And through his 800 hymns, he was one of the most important influences on Welsh language culture in the 19th and 20th centuries.
The hymn he is now best known for was translated into English in 1771 by Peter Williams (no relation), with the first line as “Guide me, O Thou Great Jehovah”. ‘Jehovah’ was the mistaken transliteration into English of the personal name of God, revealed to Moses (Exodus 3:13-15). The Hebrew word is now more accurately transliterated as ‘Yahweh’. To save confusion for the unfamiliar, modern versions often use the title ‘Redeemer’ instead.
And this is a good decision, because God’s guiding hand as he redeemedhis people from slavery in Egypt is the theme of the hymn. In the Song of Moses from Exodus 15, the Israelites sang of Yahweh their Lord and God this way (verse 13),
In your unfailing love you will lead the people you have redeemed. In your strength you will guide them to your holy dwelling.
Some of the hymn’s imagery may be unfamiliar, if you have not read much Old Testament.
But after leaving Egypt, the people of Israel travelled 40 years, as ‘pilgrims through this barren land’. This was the desert area of the Sinai peninsular between Egypt and the promised land of Canaan (which became known as Israel, once God’s people had secured it). During this wilderness wandering, to avoid a food shortage, God fed them with ‘manna’, a bread-like substance, which fell from heaven (i.e. the sky) each day (Exodus 16).
Stanza two of the hymn reminds us that God guided his people to safety by a pillar of cloud by night and of fire by day that moved ahead of them (Ex 14:19 & 24; Num 14:14). The crystal fountain refers to the rock Moses struck, which produced flowing water, when the people were thirsty and grumbled against God for taking them through a desert (Ex 17:1-6).
Stanza three imagines the hymn-singer ‘treading the verge of Jordan’ that is, the edge of the river Israel had to cross to enter Canaan. But then ‘Canaan’s side’ is associated with “Death of death and hell’s Destruction” (see Rev 20:6 & 14)! Clearly the ultimate ‘promised land’ of heaven is on view. In the same way that God guided his Old Testament people safely to Canaan, even though they were often sinful, forgetful, unthankful and rebellious, we can be sure Christ will safely bring us to the new creation (see John 10:28-29).
This hymn has comforted Christian miners on their way to the dangers of their underground profession. Welsh soldiers sang it in the trenches of World War I.
I trust it comforts you.
