As you may have read in the last column, we have lots to be excited about in Career and Technical Education (CTE) for the upcoming year.
One thing I am particularly thrilled about is the growth we are seeing in student internships.
Work-Based Learning (WBL) is similar to what many of us would recall as Co-Op programs where a student is able to leave school early to report to work.
The main difference between the old Co-Op and new WBL is that we are now trying to purposefully place students in internships that are aligned with their long term career goals rather than just any part-time job.
For instance, a student who is interested in working in the criminal justice field might be placed with a local attorney for an internship. For obvious reasons that experience is far more valuable to a student.
The growth we are seeing is not by chance, but rather is the result of a strategic approach to expanding this type of opportunity and training. Specifically, it is the result of two targeted actions carried out over the past two years.
First, all CTE teachers have completed professional development and training on WBL. Additionally, CTE teachers and staff have honed in on identifying potential internship opportunities. As a result, students from each and every CTE program of study are able to participate in internships aligned with the CTE coursework they have completed.
That prospect is exciting; however, progress typically requires some give and take, and this progress is no different. In this case, the “take” is that as more students leave campus to participate in WBL internships, the time needed to keep required paperwork updated and to check in on student progress increases. That reality led to the creation of the second part of this strategy.
Beginning in August we decided to pilot an idea that would allow an instructor to spend a portion of the school day focusing on managing WBL.
With some creativity on the part of scheduling, we were able to allow Adrian Smith, engineering instructor at Volunteer High School, to spend a portion of his work day completing WBL intakes, student check-ins, and recruitment.
In the first semester of implementation we have already seen a significant increase in WBL participation among Volunteer High School students. Since August Mr. Smith has already been able to assist 12 students secure internships (not including students completing clinical rotations in Nursing Education courses).
That number will soon be closer to 17 as a few new internship agreements are finalized in the next week or so.
To put that into perspective, at this time last year there were 3 Volunteer High students completing WBL internships. I think we can safely say that is a significant improvement.
As a result of Mr. Smith’s efforts we have also added new partnerships with 8 local businesses and industries, and I know he has a few more currently in the works.
These internships often carry the possibility of changing the career trajectory for a student in a positive way. It is not uncommon for a student to complete an internship and be offered a full time job as a result.
It is also not uncommon for those students who move on to advanced training following their internship to identify that experience as some of the most valuable time they spent in high school. Take a look back at the recent articles that highlighted Hawkins County Schools graduates Cooper Bolton and Kobe Brummitt to read more on that.
Just think about this for a moment — if this type of experience is so powerful for our students, how significant is an increase from 3-17 opportunities? I would say it is huge. One thing is for sure, for every Cooper or Kobe, it is without question significant to that student.
That is why those of us working with students to secure WBL are so excited about these opportunities. That is why we are so proud of the growth we have seen and the growth that is just over the horizon. Finally, that is why continuing to expand WBL is still one of our top priorities in Hawkins County CTE.
Mr. Smith has done a great job with this experiment and I believe it has conclusively proven exponential growth in an area so vital to our students’ future is possible even in a short span of time.
Based on the results we have seen at Volunteer, I can assure you our push to expand WBL will continue without pause. Specifically we will be working daily to figure out how to do the same at Cherokee and Clinch.
Again, we are blessed to have a very strong CTE staff in Hawkins County. I can brag on these professionals for as long as anyone is willing to listen. I am proud of the work they are doing, and honored to share in those labors.
I am thankful for educators like Mr. Smith, and so many of his colleagues, who go the extra mile every day to move the needle for our students!