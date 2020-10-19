Only three of the five candidates for Mount Carmel Mayor attended the virtual meet and greet, which was live streamed on Facebook on the evening of Oct. 13.
Current Mayor Jennifer Williams, Current Vice Mayor Pat Stilwell, former Mayor Larry Frost, former mayoral candidate Tina Carico, and local political newcomer John Keith Gibson are running for mayor, but only Williams, Stilwell and Gibson attended the meet and greet.
All candidates received invitations sent out by the town for the virtual event. Frost responded to his invitation stating he had a previous engagement, and City Hall officials said they hadn’t heard from candidate Carico.
The Review worked in conjunction with the Kingsport Times News on the meet-and-greet. A complete video of the 45-minute event can be found on the Rogersville Review’s Facebook page.
Each candidate was asked the same five questions:
1. What made you decide to seek this office?
2. What is your educational and employment background, as well as any previous experience in political office, and other qualifications or experience that might serve you well in this office?
3. What are the most important issues facing Mount Carmel, and what would be your top priorities if elected?
4. What would you like to accomplish on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen over the next four years?
5. Are you the best candidate for this office, and if so, why?
In addition, Facebook viewers were able to submit questions to be answered by the candidates. These questions were required to be general and able to be answered by every candidate. Moderator and City Hall employee Emily Wood chose questions from the online submissions and read them aloud.
Notable responses
This article will cover some of the highlights of the 45-minute discussion and the candidate’s responses to question three above: “What are the most important issues facing Mount Carmel, and what would be your top priorities if elected?”
Pat Stilwell
Stillwell began by noting that Mount Carmel needs more businesses in town.
“I know that our town is about the size of Pigeon Forge, land-wise,” she said. “We’ve got the land out there. Maybe not on Main Street because we can’t build anything in the Food City building because it’s in such bad shape. But I would like to see our city get some businesses in, and I think after the Dollar General comes in and people see how busy it’s going to be there, that other businesses will come in.”
She also noted that City Manager Mike Housewright had recently applied for and received two different grants for the city, and she praised his diligence in this process.
“He’s doing really well,” she said. “We just need to hold spending down like we have these past two years. We’ve done really well.”
Jennifer Williams
Williams said that, though her top priority is the town’s employees, she would also like to see economic growth and improved services for citizens.
“I think the most important issue is to be able to continue the level of services that we’re doing for the citizens of Mount Carmel, and to improve on those, be more efficient and do what we need to do to serve the citizens,” Williams began. “I also agree that we need to cultivate businesses for Mount Carmel. We do have open areas that we could have some businesses move in, and that will help offset taxes for the citizens.”
“My top priorities are the employees and the citizens of Mount Carmel,” she added. “I really believe in trying to do my best for them, and trying to do what needs to be done — being a voice for them on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.”
John Gibson
“One of the most important issues facing Mount Carmel is that, for the past eight or 10 years, there has been a lack of leadership,” Gibson said. “The lack of leadership puts a stain on the reputation of the city. That’s the first thing that has to change, and this has to change before you can get new businesses to come in.”
This was a common theme throughout Gibson’s answers to the above questions. He noted that he hopes to rebrand the town and restore the reputation that has been damaged by the actions of past administrations.
“One thing I think is hindering businesses from investing is that reputation,” he added. “Of course, economic development would be a big priority, but instead of waiting for them to come to us, we’re going to have to be actively recruiting these businesses. It’s going to take someone actually going out and making connections to bring new business into the town, and try to work out a deal with incentives as long as it best serves the citizens.”
He also brought up the upcoming spending on the town’s sewer system maintenance. A full article detailing the issues with this system will be linked to the online version of this article. Gibson said that he considers this a top priority and will need immediate attention.
“I think that the city administrator position versus the strong mayor-style government is another issue that continues to linger around,” he said. “Today, I would pledge to keep that city manager position, regardless, and stay away from the strong mayor style so that we have someone to manage personnel issues. That doesn’t stay at the board level. It would be handled by the administrator, and the board works to guide that process.”