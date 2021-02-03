Clifford Trent, age 95, went to be with the Lord on February 1, 2021. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Clifford was known for being a sweet man and for having a beautiful smile. Everyone that knew him wanted to be around him because of his fun personality. He loved to joke and cut up with people. Clifford loved life and it was evident in everything that he did.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jean Trent; infant son, Roger Dale Trent; parents, Roy and Nellie Trent; brothers, Junior and Frank Trent; sisters, Mary Lawson, Wilma Boyd and Mae Delph.
He is survived by daughter, Evelyn Drinnon (Warren); daughter, Doris Williams; son, Charles Trent (Betty); son, Marshall Trent (Betty-Jo);grandchildren, Donna Welch, Greg Drinnon, Michael Lipe (Niki), Jason Williams (Kimberly), Britini Simpson (Mack), Becky Burchfield (Mike), Tina Trent, Cindy Trent, Mandy Trent, Chad Trent, Misty Williams and Brooke Walker (Clint); great-grandchildren, Aaron, Chelsea, Brock, Dylan, Caleb, Meghan, Clint, Hayden, Christopher, Brittany, Kelsie, Lindsey, Morgan, Callie and Avery; great-great-grandchildren, Tessa, Autumn, Jeremiah, Shasta, Molly, Meredith, Adeline, Prior, Huck, Gabby, Chloe, Paesyn, Everlee, Landon, Addie, Maddie, Kenna, Cohan, Cayson, Bryleigh and Brayden; special nephew Gary Delph and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 6-8pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 8pm with Rev. Willard Wilder and Rev. Daniel Jarnigan officiating. Burial will take place 11am Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Carmack Cemetery. If you plan on attending, please meet at the funeral home at 10:30 am to follow in procession. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.