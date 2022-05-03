A Rogersville man who was convicted in March of money laundering related to a failed 2014 investment scheme involving two siblings and a friend was sentenced Monday to 10 years.
Kim Owen Alley, 67, 210 Clifton Street, Rogersville, will be eligible for early release after serving 30 percent of his sentence, and he was also fined $20,000, but no restitution was ordered.
Judge Alex Pearson allowed Alley to remain free until June 1 to get his affairs in order and arrange for care of his mother.
Alley was originally indicted in 2018 on charges including money laundering, theft over $60,000, and two counts of improper business practices.
All charges except for the money laundering were dismissed by Judge Pearson during Alley’s March 17 trial in Hawkins County Criminal Court after evidence presented by the prosecution didn’t coincide with the dates on the indictments.
Alley was, however, convicted in the one-day trial on the money laundering charge which is a Class B felony punishable by 8-12 years.
During his sentencing hearing Monday Alley asked Judge Pearson for probation, testifying about his own personal health problems, as well as his responsibilities as caregiver to his mother. A second witness testified on Alley’s behalf regarding his caretaker duties.
The Attorney General’s office had sought a 10 year sentence, but offered no testimony or witnesses.
Prior to imposing the sentence Judge Pearson read text messages between Alley and his sister-in-law Erma Alley from late 2014. in those texts Erma repeatedly asked for her money, and Kim replies that the funds would be available soon.
Erma testified on March 17 that eventually after months of texting back and forth, and being assured her money was coming, Kim stopped answering his texts.
During the March 17 trial agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation testified that in 2014 Alley received $139,000 from his brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Erma Alley, which they gave him to invest on their behalf.
Investigators testified that Kim Alley initially used $8,000 of Greg and Erma’s money to pay private attorney fees, and ultimately only invested $110,000 of the $139,000.
TBI and FBI investigators pointed to multiple withdrawals from a business account Kim Alley had created for these investments to his personal account.
Investigators also testified that Kim created an email address to receive Gregg and Erma’s investment statements without their knowledge, and had also moved money without their knowledge using a forged electronic signature.
Kim Alley testified during his trial that it was a bad investment and everybody lost money, but it wasn’t theft.