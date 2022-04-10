Why did you decide to run for this office?
My decision to run for elected office was not taken lightly, or without much thought and prayer put into it. I am running for Hawkins Counties’ 7th District Commissioner seat to bring a new voice and a new vision to the commission. I have seen stagnation, underdevelopment, and lackluster performance from our past commission boards. I am running to offer the people of District 7 and Hawkins County a future of change and growth for all of us. I also hope to encourage more young people to follow in my footsteps and to get involved in their local government. Becoming the change of tomorrow.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I am a graduate of Cherokee High School. As well as being a graduate from Walter State Community College with my associate’s degree in Special Education. I am currently enrolled at Tusculum University seeking my bachelor’s degree in Psychology. Currently, I am a funeral assistant at Christian-Sells Funeral home. My educational and career experience has allowed me to work with the public. I see the real problems people face daily. Throughout my life, I have truly only wanted to help people and give back. Being elected as District 7 County Commissioner will allow me to help my entire community on a scale, I have never been able to do before.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
My main goal as a District 7 Commissioner would be to bring common sense back to the commission. Let’s work for the people and not against them. Let’s cut frivolous spending, break up the “Good-Ole-Boy” politics and save Hawkins County residents tax dollars. What I really would like to accomplish in my first term as a commissioner is to unify the commission and the county as a whole. Working as one to make Hawkins County the fastest growing county in Tennessee.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
The reason I am the best and most qualified man for the job is that I only have my district’s interests at heart. Growing up in this district my entire life, I have cultivated many lasting relationships with fellow neighbors and community members. I am a person that is trustworthy and honest with people. My friend and neighbors know me, they know that I am a hard worker and that I will do everything in my power to help. In addition, am a person who gets results from his work. Not stopping until my goal is accomplished with the best result. Finally, I encourage your calls on what you need or your input on what is currently happening within the government. I cannot do this without your thoughts, ideas, and input.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
Family, friends, and community members, I ask for your vote to be a voice of change in our commission. I need your help; I cannot do this alone. When you vote for Wyatt Watson, you are not only voting for me, but you are also voting to create a better future for yourself and future generations. Encouraging new growth, a transformation from old stagnation to unification, and a person you can trust to lead our district. I am offering A New Vision, A New Voice, A Fresh Start. I want to thank everyone for the support I have received so far and will need your continued support and prayers in the months ahead. Thank You!